Humphreys Seals Wycombe Loan Move

Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 20:00 Cameron Humphreys’ loan move to Wycombe Wanderers has been confirmed, as TWTD reported earlier. The 20-year-old is due to remain at Adams Park for the whole season but with Town having the option to recall him in January. A number of clubs in League One and the Championship had been eyeing Humphreys over the summer but Wycombe always appearing his most likely destination with the player having a close relationship with manager Matt Bloomfield and Chairboys’ head of recruitment Scott Mitchell. Bloomfield coached part-time with the Blues academy during the latter days of his playing career, while Mitchell was head of recruitment and a coach at Playford Road prior to moving to Wycombe in the summer of 2023. “Cam is a player we’ve looked at for some time and have tried to bring in previously, so we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to get the deal done,” Bloomfield told the Chairboys’ official website. “He’s an excellent talent on the ball who’ll give us another dimension in the middle of the park, and the data shows he will adapt well to other positions too, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the season with us.” 🫵 Great to have you on board, Cam!



We're delighted to have secured the season-long loan signing of midfielder Cameron Humphreys from Ipswich Town. pic.twitter.com/UEaYySV8up — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) August 21, 2024 Humphreys, who could make his debut in Saturday’s home game against Rotherham, returned to training with the rest of the Town squad last week following a thigh injury sustained early in pre-season. Wycombe ended last season strongly and finished 10th, nine points off the play-offs and will be hoping to be in the shake-up for a top-six place this season. Wycombe are very very lucky, expected championship teams to be all over this good luck cam https://t.co/L8TKmNKQzU — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) August 21, 2024



Photo: Matchday Images



Flight_of_Shefki added 20:05 - Aug 21

Really like this lad. Top boy in blue.



Great move for him, loads of game time to keep those legs moving. Great addition to the Chairboys and a better asset for us.



Good luck, Cam. 3

Whos_blue added 20:06 - Aug 21

All the best Cam. I hope the loan goes well. 4

Murphys_Law added 20:10 - Aug 21

Great move at this stage of his career! A real talent and looking forward to following his progress this season. 4

Churchman added 20:11 - Aug 21

He needs to be playing week in week out - it’s a great move for him. 4

joyousblue added 20:19 - Aug 21

How much longer on his contact he seened to be loaned out for the past how many years i just didnt know when his contract was up , as i think he will be class 0

NorwegianTractor added 20:28 - Aug 21

I believe his contract is until june 2026, possibly with an option for another year.

Good move, hopefully it will give him playing time and valuable experience. 0

SouperJim added 20:29 - Aug 21

Fantastic signing for Wycombe, I hope they look after him as he's got a big future here ahead of him. There won't be many better players on the ball in league one. 1

Juggsy added 20:33 - Aug 21

About time this lad had a chance to shine instead of kicking his heels on the bench. Smasj it Cam! 0

kiwiblue added 21:09 - Aug 21

Best of luck Cam Enjoy the year and come back to push on with Town next season. 0

