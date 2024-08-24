Clarke Confirmation Close

Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 10:19 Town’s move for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke appears close to being confirmed, the forward reportedly having undergone his medical and the papers relating to the deal now signed. According to the Sunderland Echo, completing the formalities on Clarke has progressed without any issue with only the announcement still remaining. The Black Cats accepted a fee of £15 million plus a further £5 million on Thursday for the 23-year-old. York-born Clarke joined the Leeds United academy in 2009 and went on to make his first steps in senior football with the Whites in 2018, going on to make five starts and 20 sub appearances, scoring two goals. His performances for the West Yorkshiremen led to an £8,500,000 move to Tottenham in July 2019, after Town boss Kieran McKenna had left the North Londoners. Spells on loan back at Leeds, QPR, Stoke and Sunderland followed before the switch to Wearside was made permanent in July 2022, signing a four-year deal. Lazio, West Ham United and Southampton had previously been linked with Clarke, who scored 15 times and recorded four assists last season. Overall for Sunderland, the former England U20 international has made 90 starts and four sub appearances, scoring 27 times. The Blues have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward with a move for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene coming close to completion before the England U21 international instead opted to rejoin Aston Villa.



Photo: Matchday Images



OakingtonBlue added 10:26 - Aug 24

Wry impressive deal all round. Cuggen oil must nearly be dry Ashton?! 0

AndyRob1962 added 10:29 - Aug 24

Will be a great signing, He really impressed me when Sunderland came to Portman Rd last season. 1

flykickingbybgunn added 10:30 - Aug 24

Good cover on the left. It's what we needed. 1

Harlestonblue added 10:33 - Aug 24

Brilliant news from PR 0

TractorfactorSteve added 10:33 - Aug 24

OakingtonBlue. I need an interpreter.

0

