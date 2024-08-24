Town Set to Confirm O'Shea Signing

Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 19:14 Town are set to announce the signing of Burnley centre-half Dara O’Shea in the next 24 hours, TWTD understands As reported earlier, the Blues moved for O’Shea after the Dubliner’s switch to Wolves broke down and the deal is now all but done. Town will pay the Clarets an initial £12 million plus a further £3 million in add-ons, O'Shea having undergone a medical with the Blues last night. Earlier in the month, it was claimed that the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international had turned down the chance to join the Blues, opting instead to move to Brentford. However, that move never materialised and on Monday it was reported that the Blues were eyeing a £10 million move for the Dubliner. That was played down by Town sources with the Blues at that time understood to be looking at a move for Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić. O’Shea, meanwhile, was getting close to joining Wolves, but that move broke down as the clubs couldn’t agree a fee. Town then turned their attention to the 6ft 1in tall centre-half. O’Shea, who was left out by Burnley today, started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, he spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter. The 26-times-capped Irish international moved to Turf Moore for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24. The signing of O'Shea could see the Blues look to move on another of their central defenders, most likely George Edmundson, who was given a brief run-out as a sub against Manchester City, the club he supports, this afternoon.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



dirtydingusmagee added 19:19 - Aug 24

Have to trust the boss on the signings seems a tad dubious to me but what do i know,c cant knock the signings so far just hope Muric comes up with goods after a worrying debut . 1

MVBlue added 19:24 - Aug 24

He knows the goalkeeper so thats good.



Honestly the team that played today is going to be very different to the one that plays by Christmas. 3

prebbs007 added 19:40 - Aug 24

IMO a much better player than the Sheff U guy and a massive upgrade on Woolfenden. Now get Clarke over the line and a CF and we are set. No points yet but so much learnt against 2 of the top 3. Bring on Fulham and our first 3 points. ITFC Forever 0

itfc1108 added 19:47 - Aug 24

Another good signing.

Hopefully they will all do well, and next summer we won't need such a big overhaul, and our biggest outlay will be all of these add ons. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments