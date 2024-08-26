Blues Linked With Luton Winger

Monday, 26th Aug 2024 16:58 Town are being linked with Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene. The 27-year-old joined the Hatters last summer having spent the previous four seasons with Rotherham United. In 2023/24, the Republic of Ireland international made 20 starts and 10 sub appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and picking up one assist. Now, according to BBC Sport, the Blues are eyeing the Nigeria-born wideman ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday. A move for another primarily right-sided forward might be viewed as a surprise with Town having Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson for the role, although with the Welshman currently out with a hamstring injury and we understand Ogbene is on the Blues’ list of potential recruits before the window closes. Ogbene, who has also been linked with a move to Portman Road in previous transfer windows, is versatile and can play wide on the left - where Nathan Broadhead is currently absent, also due to a hamstring problem - or as a number 10. The 5ft 11in tall wideman had a trial at Portman Road in January 2018 when a Limerick player alongside Barry Cotter but unlike his compatriot didn’t win a contract. However, another trial spell the same month yielded a deal with Brentford. Town, who have made 11 signings over the summer, look to be close to completing their business with a loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja currently up in the air due to an achilles issue which emerged during his medical on Wednesday. If that deal doesn't go through then they will almost certainly look for an alternative. The club has been working on their due diligence and adjusting the paperwork, presumably to mitigate their risk with the deal set to become a permanent switch worth £30 million next summer should the Blues stay up. Town already have 27 players who qualify for their 25-man Premier League squad even before any further additions meaning several will have to move on or be left out and therefore ineligible for league games. Freddie Ladapo seems certain to depart, while George Edmundson would also appear on the way out following the signing of Dara O’Shea. Others, such as Ali Al-Hamadi, Marcus Harness and Cieran Slicker, could be set for loans before the window closes.

Photo: Matchday Images



baldman added 17:08 - Aug 26

Maybe chuck in a bid for carlton morris as well 1

BobbyBell added 17:33 - Aug 26

If Broja has an achilles issue then I'd rather we steered clear. That's why we have the medical checks in the first place. 0

