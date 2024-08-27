McKenna: Al-Hamadi's Staying Here at the Moment, But That Could Change
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 12:39
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says that as it stands the plan is that striker Ali Al-Hamadi will remain at Portman Road rather than moving out on loan, however, that could change before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday evening.
Al-Hamadi, 22, has come on as a sub in both Town’s Premier League games so far but could find himself down the pecking order should the Blues complete the loan addition of Armando Broja from Chelsea or find an alternative if that protracted move falls through.
However, at the present time, McKenna says the thinking is that the first Iraqi to play in the Premier League will be staying at the club, despite a number of Championship sides having made enquiries over the summer.
“The focus at the moment is on Ali being with us and impacting every session and every game,” he said.
“At the moment, we've got Liam Delap who is 21 years old and in his first season in the Premier League, coming back from a major injury at the back end of last year and still working up to full fitness, and Ali.
“Of course, there’s Freddie [Ladapo], who is more of a senior striker, but we're not deep in that position by any means at the moment.
“There's always the possibility that things could change over the next 72 hours, that can happen in the last week of the transfer window.
“But at the moment, our focus and Ali's focus is on working with him to get him ready for the next session and for the next game, which is coming up pretty quick.”
Al-Hamadi joined the Blues in January from AFC Wimbledon, who Town face in the Carabao Cup at Plough Lane on Wednesday evening.
The Liverpool-raised striker, who is still working his way back to full fitness after adductor surgery early in the summer, has made a dramatic climb from League Two to the Premier League in a short space of time.
“It's one of the many great stories that we have in our squad at the moment,” McKenna reflected.
“I was on the pitch with him before the game against Man City on Saturday and he told me this time last year he had Grimsby away and was on the pitch getting ready for that game, then he's coming on against Man City as he did against Liverpool.
“Like so many of our players, he's enjoying the step up. It's a fine balance between giving yourself a pat on the back and having a sense of wonder of where he is right now, but also making sure he's going out on the pitch with the intent and the mindset to go and impact it, put a challenge in on the opposition, impact his game and impose himself on the level.
“That's what he's looking to do, as all the players are. He's working his way back from a big injury, we know the journey that he's been on but I think the most important thing day-to-day is that he's working to get better, improve his game and try and impact the team and the level.”
Photo: Matchday Images
