Town and Burnley in Foster Talks
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 22:35
Town are understood to be in advanced talks with Burnley regarding the loan signing of South African international striker Lyle Foster.
The Blues are looking to add another striker to their squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline with a loan move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja having come close to completion last week.
But the switch hit an obstacle when an achilles issue, which will keep the Albanian international sidelined for around seven weeks, became evident following his medical with discussions having continued since then. As reported earlier today, Broja has been back at Chelsea for scans as they assess the issue.
Now, according to Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues and Clarets are discussing the season-long loan of Foster, a deal which it’s claimed would include an obligation to buy for £25 million next summer, assuming Town stay up.
TWTD understands there is something in the interest as the Blues look for an alternative to Broja should that move be ruled out.
Soweto-born Foster started his career with the Orlando Pirates before moving to Europe and joining Monaco in 2019.
After a spell on loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, he joined Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães, before a return to Belgium and Westerlo initially on loan.
The 6ft 1in tall frontman joined Burnley for £11,000,000 in 2023 and has scored six goals in 33 starts and 11 sub appearances.
Photo: Action Images/Craig Brough
