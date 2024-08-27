Town and Burnley in Foster Talks

Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 22:35 Town are understood to be in advanced talks with Burnley regarding the loan signing of South African international striker Lyle Foster. The Blues are looking to add another striker to their squad before Friday’s 11pm deadline with a loan move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja having come close to completion last week. But the switch hit an obstacle when an achilles issue, which will keep the Albanian international sidelined for around seven weeks, became evident following his medical with discussions having continued since then. As reported earlier today, Broja has been back at Chelsea for scans as they assess the issue. Now, according to Italian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Blues and Clarets are discussing the season-long loan of Foster, a deal which it’s claimed would include an obligation to buy for £25 million next summer, assuming Town stay up. TWTD understands there is something in the interest as the Blues look for an alternative to Broja should that move be ruled out. Soweto-born Foster started his career with the Orlando Pirates before moving to Europe and joining Monaco in 2019. After a spell on loan in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, he joined Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães, before a return to Belgium and Westerlo initially on loan. The 6ft 1in tall frontman joined Burnley for £11,000,000 in 2023 and has scored six goals in 33 starts and 11 sub appearances. 🚨 EXCL. Lyle Foster now close to be loaned with a mandatory option to Ipswich Town !



💰 Obligation to buy fixed at £25M.



🗣️ Not a done deal yet but clubs are currently in advanced talks in order to find an agreement. #ITFC #BurnleyFC #mercato #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/rwhnsiMCAv — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 27, 2024

Photo: Action Images/Craig Brough



danchances22 added 22:41 - Aug 27

Is the option to buy for 25m an actual OPTION as with the broja one it seemed it was an obligation that if we stayed up we HAD to pay 30m even if we didn’t want him? 0

Beattiesballbag added 22:42 - Aug 27

Is this a Joke.......! 0

cressi added 22:45 - Aug 27

Not good enough we don't want all the Burnley players who took them down 25 million is ridiculous as he has done nothing of note yet. 1

Juggsy added 22:48 - Aug 27

25 million for a player that has scored 23 career goals across varying league levels. I thought my football knowledge was pretty good but never heard of this player. 2

Beattiesballbag added 22:48 - Aug 27

With his record at Burnley, worth about 6 million now. 0

Juggsy added 22:50 - Aug 27

3 appearances in the championship this season, has 2 yellow cards, 1 assist and no goals. 0

Suffolkboy added 22:50 - Aug 27

Can’t understand the apparent disbelief ! ITFC declared all options open and to be used if appropriate right up to the end of the window .

We shall see ! — but MA & KM are to be trusted ( is it just we aren’t yet used to tars in£M?)

COYB 1

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 22:51 - Aug 27

I would prefer Denkey if we really are interested in him 1

nsc283b added 22:51 - Aug 27

I'd rather we signed Kevin Denkey than Broja or this chap. Was at the Wisła Kraków v Cercle Brugge Europa Conference match last week and Denkey wasn't bad at all. 0

fifeblue added 22:55 - Aug 27

I wouldn't normally comment on potential transfers in but this one surely must be a joke. He seriously cannot be a better option than either Ladapo or Al-Hamadi.



-4

Beattiesballbag added 22:56 - Aug 27

Suffolkboy, this story hasn't come from MA or KM it's from Sasha... LOL. 1

BlueFinn added 22:59 - Aug 27

Strange that Italians should know more about English transfers than English themselves. Makes you wonder. 0

Linkboy13 added 23:05 - Aug 27

Don't know nothing about him but sounds a lot of money for someone with a pretty average record and makes Smzodic's sound like a real bargain. 0

Karlosfandangal added 23:07 - Aug 27

lets give Al Hamadi a go up front, he is one for the future. Have to say he is ours and seems better than Broja and Foster and 25 to 30 million cheaper 1

BurleysGloryDays added 23:09 - Aug 27

Burnley fans certainly seem convinced they’re getting a good deal at £25m if it’s true. 0

Leejames99 added 23:13 - Aug 27

This is nonsense, if that's the case may aswell chuck another 15 million in for Ivan Toney. Ridiculous buying a Burnley striker won't happen. There is much better options, I agree with others re Morgan Whittaker but still think Martial be good on a free, Lawrence Shankland from Hearts for 4 million (Kenny Miller did well in prem), but the one who has scored in the Premier league, was on fire last year and fits the Mckenna mould is Ellis Simms. He would be the one. Coventry paid 3.5 million for him, 15illion I reckon we get him. 1

ITFCson added 23:24 - Aug 27

This cannot be true surely. A guy who had personal issues last season. Goal record pretty poor also. And all these obligation to buy deals seem incredibly risky. 0

ITFC_Singapore added 23:26 - Aug 27

Has anyone actually watched him play ? I saw him play 3-4 times last season and he was absolutely excellent in every game. I like the sound of all the options that have come up so far.......still think Broja would be the pick of them if he was fit. 0

Karlosfandangal added 23:26 - Aug 27

How about Nketiah from Arsenal……….Palace are about to pay £25 million for him, scored goals at all levels 1

cymroglas added 23:34 - Aug 27

I'll be right behind the lad of he signs. But dunno about this one. His goals per game ratio is low. As is Hirst and Delap even at championships level. I'm a bit worried about the striker position. Given we have a few false 9s and players who can score from behind I feel we need a 15 goal a season premiership striker to have the best chance of staying up....

That said he's maybe the one #inKMwetrust 0

Len_Brennan added 23:45 - Aug 27

If there's one thing that the last couple of transfer windows have taught me, it's that every footballer can look great on YouTube. 1

Leejames99 added 23:47 - Aug 27

Ellis Simms, nobody gone in yet but Brentford looking at him, get in first. He will thrive in this team. 0

TimmyH added 23:52 - Aug 27

Blimey if true we're really going to Town on Burnley :) did okay last season but nothing special...noticed he had 2 months off also for mental health issues. I'm sure Broja will be back on the table again come tomorrow - chortle! 0

Pessimistic added 00:07 - Aug 28

Bring back McCauley Bonne. All is forgiven! 0

