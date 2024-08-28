Town Confirm Ogbene Signing
Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 10:06
Town have confirmed the signing of Luton Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene on a four-year deal.
TWTD revealed yesterday morning that the Blues were closing in on the 27-year-old, who becomes the club’s 12th addition of the summer.
The Blues are understood to have paid £8 million for the Nigeria-born wideman, who was signed in time to make his debut in the Carabao Cup at AFC Wimbledon tonight.
“I’m very excited and feel lucky to have this opportunity to play in the Premier League again,” Chiedozie told TownTV.
“I’ve had very positive chats with the manager and for someone to believe in me that I could play at this level again means a lot to me and my family.
“I know what he wants from me and the role I will play and I’m here to be a positive addition to the squad as we look to achieve our goals.
“It’s an opportunity I had to grab with both hands and I can’t wait to be involved as soon as possible.”
Ogbene joined the Hatters last summer having spent the previous four seasons with Rotherham United.
In 2023/24, the Republic of Ireland international made 20 starts and 10 sub appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals and picking up one assist. He was also ranked as the second fastest player in the division behind Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven.
A move for another primarily right-sided forward might be viewed as a surprise with the Blues having Wes Burns and Omari Hutchinson for the role, although with the Welshman currently out with a hamstring injury.
Ogbene, who has been linked with Town in previous transfer windows, is versatile and can also be played wide on the left - where Nathan Broadhead is currently absent, also due to a hamstring problem - or as a number 10.
The 5ft 11in tall wideman, who will wear the number 21 shirt, had a trial at Portman Road in January 2018 when a Limerick player alongside Barry Cotter but unlike his compatriot didn’t win a contract. However, another trial spell the same month yielded a deal with Brentford.
Town now have 28 players who qualify for their 25-man Premier League squad even before any further additions meaning several players will have to move on or not be available for league games.
Freddie Ladapo seems certain to move on, while George Edmundson would also appear on the way out following the signing of Dara O’Shea.
Others, such as Ali Al-Hamadi, Marcus Harness and Jack Taylor, could be set for loans before the window closes.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
