McKenna: Not Much Wrong With Display Apart From Defending Two Set Plays

Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 23:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna didn’t feel there was too much wrong in the Blues’ display as they exited the Carabao Cup on penalties to AFC Wimbledon, aside from defending two set pieces. After Ali Al-Hamadi had given Town an early lead against his old club, the Dons netted from a free-kick in each half before Conor Chaplin pulled a goal back late on to take the game into a shootout, which the League Two side won 4-2. “A perfect start, to be honest, there were some really positive things about the performance,” McKenna reflected. “There wasn’t too much wrong with it apart from our defending of two set plays that we gave away cheaply, which we knew we couldn’t do tonight. “We didn’t defend two set plays well enough and that put us in a difficult situation. The slickness of our play in the final third to create chances will improve as the understanding between the players develops. That wasn’t quite there. “But other than that, there wasn’t too much wrong with the performance. And then we go to penalties and it doesn’t go our way.” McKenna made 10 changes from the team which lined up at Manchester City on Saturday with six new signings making their debuts. “I think it was the right thing to do,” McKenna reflected. “Of course, going out of the cup competition is not good, we’re disappointed for the supporters who came here tonight and gave us really good support. “We wanted to progress in the competition, but it’s really, really clear what our priorities are this season and we’ve got a lot of new players to integrate and not many chances to do it. “It’s not possible to do it in a Premier League game, so to get as many of them on the pitch tonight as we could was the priority for the football club, and, of course, that always gives a chance that the performance won’t be as you would hope. “That’s what was the case with certain elements of the game but other than that, it was really two set plays that cost us. It wasn’t that our general performance or attitude or anything weren’t too far from where we want them to be. “We made the changes. You know when you make those changes that the possibility of a difficult result goes up but everyone knows what the big, big priority for the football club is this year and it’s my responsibility to try and make decisions that help us with that goal.” Asked whether the biggest disappointment is that Town won’t have a game next month in which those players can get more minutes, he said: “In some ways it is. We wanted to go through for that reason. but on the other hand, we’ve just spoken in the dressing room, we have to flip it into a positive. “We’ll have more training time with the group, we’ve got a couple of away games after the international break and we would have had a cup game sandwiched in between those most likely.

“We’ll have more time on the training ground to work with the players, more time to build the understanding and the relationships and we’ll be able to prepare for the games a little bit more thoroughly. “We have to use that as the positive but it doesn’t get away from the fact that the intent was to go through tonight.” Regarding the performances of the six debutants - Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend, Kalvin Phillips, Jens Cajuste, Chiedozie Ogbene and Jack Clarke - he said: “There were some good ones. I didn’t think there were many bad performances on the pitch, to be honest. “Some of the new players came in and I think they all showed what they can bring. It’s just further in their understanding of how to play with each other, how to play with the players who are here, how we can find ways to get them in their best positions on a football pitch to be effective. “Tonight was a useful exercise for that and we learned a fair bit about the strengths of each of them and the minutes in the legs will be very important. Again, hopefully that will help us in the next few weeks.” Ogbene went off at half-time but McKenna allayed any fears of an injury: “That was pre-planned, he’s played a fair bit of football already. He’s only had one short training session with us, so he was never going to do too many minutes tonight and I thought he had a good first half. “It was the choice to get him off and make sure he’s available for the weekend, and that we get through the first couple of weeks with him more smoothly.” The Blues boss says Ogbene, who signed from Luton ahead of the match for £8 million, is one he’s been eyeing for a while. “We wanted to add one to that position right through the summer really,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that Wes [Burns] has done such a good job for us in that position over the last couple of seasons mainly and we’ve always had different people fill in, but not many who do the role in a similar way to him. Probably Kayden Jackson was maybe the most similar that we’ve had in the squad over the last couple of years. “We wanted to add that profile to the squad and Chieo was always a big priority in that position but as with all the deals, it’s about timing and trying to wait to do the right deal for the football club. “We had to be patient on that one to make sure we got the deal that we thought was right. We’re glad to have him now and we have him for the rest of the season and beyond.” Another striker seems set to be the 13th and final addition of the window with the Armando Broja situation still up in the air following the emergence of an achilles issue in his medical, which has led the clubs to revisit the terms of the deal. Town have also spoken to Burnley regarding Lyle Foster, while Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Édouard have also been reported to be among those being eyed as alternatives should the signing of the Albanian fall through. “I don’t think there’s any particular updates, to be honest,” McKenna said regarding the striker situation. “My focus has been on this game from today onwards but I don’t think there are any particular updates, so we’ll see how the next couple of days go.” The Blues are already at 28 players who qualify for the 25-man Premier League squad prior to the addition of Broja or one of the other options and McKenna says he anticipates players leaving.

Freddie Ladapo was left out of the squad completely tonight, while George Edmundson, Jack Taylor and Marcus Harness are others who may move on either permanently or on loan before Friday’s 11pm deadline. “I think that’s likely,” he said when asked if he expected players to leave. “We know we’re over our squad numbers at the moment, so it’s probably not too healthy to have too many outside of that with the group. “There’s some interest in some and there’s a possibility that there will be a couple of departures before Friday.” But he says he won’t be losing anyone he would want to keep hold of for the season ahead. “No, we’ve kept the group together, which is very important,” he said. “You don’t want to lose anyone, to be honest, with the group that we’ve had. We’d love to keep them all, I’d love to work with them for the rest of my career, but that’s not how a football club grows and evolves. “As I said before the game, it’s finding the right timing for each individual, the right opportunities for them in their careers and making sure it fits with what’s best for the club. “If a few of those opportunities arise in the next couple of days, there’ll be a couple of really good players and a couple of really good characters move on, but that’s part of evolving the squad and evolving the club.” McKenna was pleased with the way his team got back on terms late on: “I think the way the goal came, it was a great bit of character from Conor [Chaplin], I have to say. “It was a ball that would easily have been given up on and at 5ft 7, he goes and smashes through the opposition goalkeeper with a header. “If we win the penalty shoot-out, we’re saying what a fantastic moment and on an imperfect night, a great way for us to show the character in the group. It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t lead to us going through.” Al-Hamadi scored the opening goal and pleased his manager with his display, while the Wimbledon crowd applauded their former player following his goal. “He’s definitely working his way up to full fitness [after his summer adductor operation]. He’s coming back from a big surgery, that was his first start for us since Middlesbrough back in April, he’s not started any pre-season games. “He’s still working his way up to full fitness but I think he showed some really good things tonight and I’m sure he’s going to get stronger as the weeks go on.” He added: “I think it was a really nice moment, fair play to the supporters here for the applause that he got.”

Gforce added 23:23 - Aug 28

I noticed Burnley have put a bid in for Morgan Whittaker I hope he's not a potential replacement for that South African bloke,who might be on the way here.I think I would prefer Whittaker myself. 1

Carberry added 23:24 - Aug 28

Not much wrong with the performance and some really positive things. Can I see his nose getting longer in that picture? 2

SoCalTownFan added 23:44 - Aug 28

Yeah......apart from wee Chaplin, everyone was awful. If you can't beat a League 2 team, you ain't gonna have a chance in the premier league. These new signings were pants. McKenna's been stiched right up, throwing money away on National league standard players apparently. -2

TimmyH added 00:15 - Aug 29

From what I heard we didn't create that many chances...a lot of possession as you'd expect but couldn't break them down, maybe we should take notes from their tactics when we play Arsenal/Man U/Chelsea and other 'big sides'. 0

