Town's Broja Deal Off

Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 15:36 Town’s move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja is off. Last week, the Blues and West Londoners agreed terms on a season-long loan which would become a £30 million permanent switch but an achilles issue emerged during the Albanian international’s medical. Since then, the clubs have maintained a dialogue with a view to renegotiating the terms of the deal, while Chelsea carried out their own scan on the injury, which was expected to sideline the 22-year-old for around seven weeks, earlier this week. Ultimately, however, the move has now broken down and, according to The Athletic, Broja could now join another club before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline - Everton have been strongly linked - but it seems more likely he will stay at Chelsea and rehabilitate his injury. Town will now look elsewhere to add a striker to their squad before the window closes with a number of players having been linked in recent days. However, while we understand there has been some interest, Burnley’s Lyle Foster is not close to the top of the list, while Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey and Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Édouard are not believed to be being looked at. We understand Town have a couple of candidates whose names have yet to emerge publicly and regarding whom they have made their interest known to their clubs. A striker would be the Blues’ 12th and final addition of the window.

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



IndependentlyBlue added 15:41 - Aug 29

Ooh, a surprise signing as the window is closing. Who do we think? 0

Stato added 15:41 - Aug 29

None of the players in this article seem a step above Delap and Hurst so I'm pleased none are going to progress. Hopefully a more exciting number 9 than these guys will emerge 0

orfordbuoy added 15:43 - Aug 29

I stopped using the Forum because of the persistent unpleasantness. And when I wrote in Jan that for us, Hirst is irreplaceable, I got the usual down votes and unpleasantness. Well, here we are approaching Sep. 0

blueboy1981 added 15:46 - Aug 29

Moore would have been aa useful / effective as any for Sammy to feed off.

Lets see ehat transpires - the season will reveal !! 0

