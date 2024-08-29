Town's Broja Deal Off
Thursday, 29th Aug 2024 15:36
Town’s move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja is off.
Last week, the Blues and West Londoners agreed terms on a season-long loan which would become a £30 million permanent switch but an achilles issue emerged during the Albanian international’s medical.
Since then, the clubs have maintained a dialogue with a view to renegotiating the terms of the deal, while Chelsea carried out their own scan on the injury, which was expected to sideline the 22-year-old for around seven weeks, earlier this week.
Ultimately, however, the move has now broken down and, according to The Athletic, Broja could now join another club before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline - Everton have been strongly linked - but it seems more likely he will stay at Chelsea and rehabilitate his injury.
Town will now look elsewhere to add a striker to their squad before the window closes with a number of players having been linked in recent days.
However, while we understand there has been some interest, Burnley’s Lyle Foster is not close to the top of the list, while Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey and Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Édouard are not believed to be being looked at.
We understand Town have a couple of candidates whose names have yet to emerge publicly and regarding whom they have made their interest known to their clubs.
A striker would be the Blues’ 12th and final addition of the window.
Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will host Premier League football this Saturday for the first time since a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on 27th April 2002. There’s some poetry in the fact that Town’s last Premier League opponents (a 5-0 defeat at Anfield) are their first back in the big time.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]