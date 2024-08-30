Town Targeting Striker on Deadline Day
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 09:06
Adding another striker is likely to be Town’s only incoming business before the transfer window closes at 11pm this evening.
Yesterday, the Armando Broja deal finally collapsed more than a week after an achilles issue which emerged in his medical had put the £30 million deal on hold.
Town and Chelsea subsequently held protracted discussions regarding a way forward for the move before the plug was finally pulled yesterday.
The Blues had been linked with a number of players as alternatives while those negotiations continued. Burnley’s Lyle Foster was of interest but wasn’t top of the list and is unlikely to happen, while Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Édouard and Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey are not thought to be of interest, despite reports to the contrary.
We understand Town have two so-far unidentified players in mind to become the 13th and final signing of the summer.
The Blues currently have have 28 players who qualify for their 25-man Premier League squad even before adding a striker, meaning several players will have to depart today or not be available for league games.
Freddie Ladapo seems certain to move on, while George Edmundson would also appear on the way out following the signing of Dara O’Shea having been linked with a lengthy list of Championship clubs - Portsmouth, Blackburn, Watford, Hull City and Middlesbrough - yesterday.
Others, such as Ali Al-Hamadi, Marcus Harness and Jack Taylor, could be set for loans before the window closes, along with some of the younger players.
Yesterday, Leon Ayinde was linked with a move to Rochdale but with that deal still up in the air as of yesterday evening with the clubs still to agree terms.
