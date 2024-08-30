Town Targeting Striker on Deadline Day

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 09:06 Adding another striker is likely to be Town’s only incoming business before the transfer window closes at 11pm this evening. Yesterday, the Armando Broja deal finally collapsed more than a week after an achilles issue which emerged in his medical had put the £30 million deal on hold. Town and Chelsea subsequently held protracted discussions regarding a way forward for the move before the plug was finally pulled yesterday. The Blues had been linked with a number of players as alternatives while those negotiations continued. Burnley’s Lyle Foster was of interest but wasn’t top of the list and is unlikely to happen, while Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Édouard and Cercle Brugge striker Kevin Denkey are not thought to be of interest, despite reports to the contrary. We understand Town have two so-far unidentified players in mind to become the 13th and final signing of the summer. The Blues currently have have 28 players who qualify for their 25-man Premier League squad even before adding a striker, meaning several players will have to depart today or not be available for league games. Freddie Ladapo seems certain to move on, while George Edmundson would also appear on the way out following the signing of Dara O’Shea having been linked with a lengthy list of Championship clubs - Portsmouth, Blackburn, Watford, Hull City and Middlesbrough - yesterday. Others, such as Ali Al-Hamadi, Marcus Harness and Jack Taylor, could be set for loans before the window closes, along with some of the younger players. Yesterday, Leon Ayinde was linked with a move to Rochdale but with that deal still up in the air as of yesterday evening with the clubs still to agree terms.

Photo: Matchday Images



cressi added 09:24 - Aug 30

The word in Middlesbrough is they are Edmondson on loan and if they can get Tom Cannon from Leicester we will get Latte for around 15/20 million plus add ons 2

Len_Brennan added 09:31 - Aug 30

@Phil - Is it known which side finally "pulled the plug", us or Chelsea? 0

Bazza8564 added 09:43 - Aug 30

Exciting day 0

blues1 added 09:49 - Aug 30

Len Brennan. Would imagine it was us who pulled tbe plug. As Chelsea want to get did of him and theyre likely to be stuck with him until at least January now 0

planetblue_2011 added 09:54 - Aug 30

Always like the fridge shame if he moves on but needs first team football. Good luck to him! I’d keep Al Hamadi he is useful off the bench. Harness big shame he hasn’t got his chance after having a good pre season & Taylor I think is a great player but he just can’t push into the team, another shame. They need to be loaned than sitting on the bench.

Be interesting who we sign if anyone?! 1

WeWereZombies added 10:01 - Aug 30

Our expectations are high this morning, the air is pregnant with anticipation. I just hope it doesn't go over the full term and we have to suffer the inducement of the summary contract just before eleven this evening and the full papers finally getting delivered two hours later in the middle of the night. 0

90z added 10:01 - Aug 30

I don't think we can afford to go into a premier league season without signing another striker. I'm sure a surprise will come out of nowhere today! 0

Linkboy13 added 10:07 - Aug 30

Surely unless negotiations are well advanced it's too late to get another striker in. George Edmundson has been really unlucky with injury problems otherwise he would have been an automatic choice in the centre of defence. 0

HopefulBlue69 added 10:07 - Aug 30

Wonder if the striker will be an unknown young untested talent like Omari when he first came to town. I think Jack Taylor will need to go out on loan to reset, as he's not really made the leap since his move from Peterborough. We should sell the other players (Freddie, Harness, Edmondson) at a discount to say thanks for the memories. Jackson has been doing well since he moved on and playing regularly... 0

