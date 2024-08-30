Latte Lath Not Travelling With Boro But Broja More Likely Option For Town

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 16:16 Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath hasn’t travelled with the Teessiders’ squad for tomorrow’s game at Cardiff with the Ivorian hoping to move to the Blues. According to various reports, Latte Lath hasn’t joined his teammates for the trip to Wales, which earlier he was expected to do, as he’s keen on a move to Town. As reported this morning, the Blues made an enquiry regarding the 25-year-old, whose head appears to have been turned by the interest. However, Boro reportedly have no intention of selling the striker, while the Blues’ primary option still appears to be Chelsea’s Armando Broja. Town boss Kieran McKenna confirmed at his lunchtime that talks with the West Londoners regarding the Albanian international had resumed and we understand still continue. Yesterday, protracted negotiations over his switch ended due to concerns regarding an achilles injury which emerged during his medical and which is set to keep the 22-year-old sidelined for seven weeks.

Photo: Trevor Wilkinson | MI News/NurPhoto



del45 added 16:21 - Aug 30

What next??? 0

midastouch added 16:23 - Aug 30

When it comes to making the right play,

Latte’s the one to brighten our day.

Broja’s got talent, but risks are too high,

With that Achilles, he might not fly.

Latte’s ready, no need to wait,

For goals in the net, he’s our best mate. 7

Blooos added 16:24 - Aug 30

Broja is 10x the player. Get Broja. -2

kpblues added 16:37 - Aug 30

I am keeping the faith in KMk and MA but this Broja saga make me very nervous.



Would much rather Latte Lath than Broja on all levels.

Brojas scoring record isn't good & his injuries make £30m looks very expensive.



Lath would cost less & his scoring record is way better. (16 goals in 30 games last year).



4

prebbs007 added 16:37 - Aug 30

No Blooos !!!! couldn't disagree more, Broja has not succeeded wherever he's been 23/24 27 games 2 goals 22/23 18 games 1 goal 21/22 38 games 9 goals 21/22 6 games 3 goals 20/21 34 games 11 goals and as you can see by the number of games played is hugely injury prone.... Latte Lath got 16 goals from 23 starts last season a better ration than even SS, he's fit and hungry and is light years ahead of Broja 3

midastouch added 17:01 - Aug 30

Latte won’t travel, his heart’s set on Blue,

He dreams of Portman Road, where his love is true.

Boro can wait, because Town’s on his mind,

He’s ready to join and leave boring ol' Boro behind! 0

Rozeeboy74 added 17:04 - Aug 30

I feel Broja will be a £30m sick-note. Get Latte Lath in. 3

joyousblue added 17:11 - Aug 30

Will somebody tell pam ayres to shut up with the poetry lol 4

joyousblue added 17:13 - Aug 30

Doesnt anybody want our excess of players over the 25 man squad 0

blues1 added 17:19 - Aug 30

Kpblues. U want latte lath on all levels, based on what? He had 12 good games at the end of last season where he scored 11 goals. Had done little prior to that. He may well be a,good player, butcis je up to the pl? Who knows. 0

Linkboy13 added 17:24 - Aug 30

How we can even think of buying someone who isn't fit and for all we know might not ever will be. He's failed a medical so the deal should be dead in the water until he's proved his fitness and there should be no commitment to buying him at the end of the season if we stay up what if he has a nightmare season. Latte Lath like Jack Clarke had a outstanding season in the championship and is keen to join us so let's get him in. Somebody has lost the plot at Portman road and need to wake up and smell the coffee or Latte. 2

tractorboy12341234 added 17:33 - Aug 30

Get them both LOL 0

atty added 17:44 - Aug 30

Are we that desperate that we would risk taking a player with an injury issue. I do hope so. 0

