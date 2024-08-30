Town and Arsenal in Advanced Nelson Loan Talks

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 21:06 Town are in advanced talks with Arsenal regarding the loan signing of forward Reiss Nelson. The Blues have been on the lookout for another attacker since the Armando Broja deal broke down yesterday. Town and Chelsea revived talks regarding that move earlier today but, as reported yesterday, the Blues had made enquiries to other clubs regarding alternative signings. As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and Gunners are in advanced talks regarding a loan deal ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline. The 24-year-old, primarily a right-sided wideman but able to play on the left or as a number 10, came through the Arsenal academy and made his senior debut in 2017. However, he has made 35 only starts - 10 in the Premier League, one last season - and 55 sub appearances for the North Londoners in total, scoring eight senior goals. He spent 2018/19 on loan at Hoffenheim in Germany and 2021/22 at Feyenoord in the Netherlands. Nelson, who was capped by England at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, made only one Premier League Premier League clubs are allowed two domestic loans with Nelson set to take the second slot, Kalvin Phillips having become the first earlier in the summer.

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports



WhoisJimmyJuan added 21:07 - Aug 30

Could be good! Other clubs have been sniffing round him. 2

rkl added 21:08 - Aug 30

Now we’re takling! 2

shropshiretractor added 21:10 - Aug 30

Just be incredible, he was playing first team for Feyenoord at the age of 13!! 6

MickMillsTash added 21:12 - Aug 30

Sounds good.

Hopefully better than Maitland Niles 0

RedDust added 21:16 - Aug 30

How does this guy compare to everyone else we’ve been linked with? 0

Simonds92 added 21:16 - Aug 30

He's definitely not a striker, though. Strange one! 1

philpott2 added 21:21 - Aug 30

Lol ...MickMillsTash.....you refer to hopefully better than Maitland-Niles, anyone remember the other shockers we had from Arsenal?

Jay Emanuel-Thomas, or Danny Karbassiyoon! 2

poet added 21:23 - Aug 30

This would be a superb signing. He’s just the sort of player that McKenna could develop into a superstar. 3

Maccaisgod added 21:30 - Aug 30

Can't say we are not giving a go!

Fair play to whole club from top to bottom . 0

Len_Brennan added 21:33 - Aug 30

Will we regret not pushing fogr Latte Lathe earlier this evening. Nelson is a good player, but not for the key position we urgently have to fill ... tonight. -3

ITFC_Singapore added 21:43 - Aug 30

This is a bit of s strange one. Decent player with decent potential, but not a striker. Number 9 is where we are a bit light and Nelson usually plays of the left side of the front where we just signed Jack Clarke (Who i think will be mustard). Maybe K-Mac thinks he can turn him into an effective number 9 ? 0

Leejames99 added 21:44 - Aug 30

Are some of the people on here actually Ipswich fans? Or would rather be in League One still? Every player, no, too many, Burley, like Hurst etc the moans are inbeliable, I'm sure these people moan if Haaland was coming, too tall, no work rate, my goodness - Reiss Nelson is quality, a player from one of the top 2 teams in the league. Who would you like moaners? What a team we have of young, hungry talented players with a great mix of premier and international experience. What players and pace we have now and O'Shea and Greaves are quality. Enjoy it for goodness sake, and before comment, Google and have a look at player. We in the premiership and want to stay there! 9

Lukeybluey added 21:45 - Aug 30

Apparently he's opted to join us...love it! a coup for sure 1

dieselmorris added 21:48 - Aug 30

maybe burns is going to be out for a while longer, injury more serious than first thought, he had hamstring problems towards end of last season. 0

Len_Brennan added 21:53 - Aug 30

Leejames, that's a lot of misdirected guff you've got there.

You should probably try to read & understand the points others are making before rattling off a rant with some undeserved arrogance. 0

warfarinman69 added 21:54 - Aug 30

Happy with this one. Class. Why is everyone so desperate for a striker. Didn't Man City do OK before Haarland? 0

Karlosfandangal added 21:54 - Aug 30

Sky news has just said he has signed for Town on loan 0

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 21:57 - Aug 30

Playing an attacking player as a false 9 with all that rotation could work well for us. Clarke/Szmodics/Nelson could all play there and don't forget we still have Delap and Hirst unless people have forgot. 0

Blue_In_Boston added 21:58 - Aug 30

Warfarinman69...yes City did OK without a striker because of pure dominance and 65% + possession. Comparing us with them is just ridiculous. 0

blues1 added 21:59 - Aug 30

Those moaning, thst he'd not a number 9. Fact is, Broja wouldn't have been fit for a few weeks. Around the same time hirst is likely to be back. So we'd have had to muddle through until then anyway. And if necessary, Szmodics can play up top too. Think our chances of getting Latte Lath today were slim with boro clearly not wanting to sell. Leaving themselves little time to get a replacement. Maybe something we'll visit in the January window. 0

Karlosfandangal added 22:06 - Aug 30

Nelson has signed for Town 0

