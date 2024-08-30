Town and Arsenal in Advanced Nelson Loan Talks
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 21:06
Town are in advanced talks with Arsenal regarding the loan signing of forward Reiss Nelson.
The Blues have been on the lookout for another attacker since the Armando Broja deal broke down yesterday.
Town and Chelsea revived talks regarding that move earlier today but, as reported yesterday, the Blues had made enquiries to other clubs regarding alternative signings.
As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues and Gunners are in advanced talks regarding a loan deal ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
The 24-year-old, primarily a right-sided wideman but able to play on the left or as a number 10, came through the Arsenal academy and made his senior debut in 2017.
However, he has made 35 only starts - 10 in the Premier League, one last season - and 55 sub appearances for the North Londoners in total, scoring eight senior goals.
He spent 2018/19 on loan at Hoffenheim in Germany and 2021/22 at Feyenoord in the Netherlands.
Nelson, who was capped by England at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels, made only one Premier League
Premier League clubs are allowed two domestic loans with Nelson set to take the second slot, Kalvin Phillips having become the first earlier in the summer.
Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Fulham by ad_wilkin
Two games to start the season against Champions League sides and Premier League champions was always going to be a tricky task. This match against Fulham is a much better yardstick as to how Town’s Premier League survival task will fare.
Carabao Cup Preview: AFC Wimbledon by ad_wilkin
Town will make their bow into this year's Carabao Cup competition off the back of playing two of the biggest teams in England. They face a familiar foe in AFC Wimbledon, who they met in the third round of the FA Cup last season.
Premier League Preview: Manchester City by ad_wilkin
Pep Guardiola has managed 304 Premier League matches. He’s lost 38 of them. His City side average 2.36 points per game (Kieran McKenna’s Town averaged 2.01 in their last two seasons).
The Road to Manc Today by dusth
By the old tram stop in Deansgate, looking out to Salford Quay
There’s my old lass smoking roll ups and I know she thinks of me
And the sky is raining needles and them old St Chad’s bells say
“Come you back you Suffolk soldier, come you back to Manc today”
Come you back to Manc today
Where Franny Lee once played
And you hear them singing Blue Moon right out to Stockport way
It’s the Road to Manc today
Where the flying Fodens play
And Haaland comes like thunder out of Norway far away!
O Brave New World by Tristan90
I'm not a regular contributor to TWTD but, in February 2021, after watching a very drab 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town in an empty Portman Road, I wrote a blog entitled 'Something Rotten' based on a line uttered by Marcellus, rather a bit-part character in Shakespeare's 'Hamlet'.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]