Ladapo Leaves Town

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 21:09 Striker Freddie Ladapo has left the club by mutual consent. The frontman’s departure had been widely expected, the 31-year-old having spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton and with Town having brought in a number of attackers ahead of him this summer. Ladapo joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2021 and the Romford-born striker went on to make 33 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 25 goals as he played a part in Town’s back-to-back promotions. The termination of the final year of his contract allows Ladapo to find a new club outside the transfer window. Good times and good goals. 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/aJyUaDbbWf — IPSWICH TOWN (@IpswichTown) August 30, 2024

Photo: Matchday Images



Lukeybluey added 21:13 - Aug 30

Cheers for all your efforts Freddie 8

Adrian_Paz added 21:17 - Aug 30

Thank you Freddie for your service. Scored some crucial goals and were a big part of the journey to the Prem. Hope you get some decent offers come your way. 9

Tampa_Florida_Blue added 21:17 - Aug 30

Good Luck Freddie and Thank You for what you helped us achieve 2

Scuzzer added 21:19 - Aug 30

Those stats are really something to be proud of Freddie. So long and all the best for your next adventure. Thank you. 6

cymroglas added 21:20 - Aug 30

All the best Freddie. Was criticised a lot but his goal record was decent and was a handful to opposing teams. Will hopefully find a Championship or high end League One Club. Always welcome back at PR. 3

Karlosfandangal added 21:21 - Aug 30

One of the main reasons Town got out of League 1

Excellent all the very best Freddie 5

Tractorog added 21:27 - Aug 30

Always a handful. Great back to goal. Could man handle defenders well. I always thought he brought something different to us. 3

Tractorog added 21:27 - Aug 30

Gforce added 21:29 - Aug 30

Thanks for all your efforts Freddie and don't forget to score against the Scum.

Best of luck to you and all the best. 0

Knightsy added 21:30 - Aug 30

Thanks Freddie for the Goals you got in League One, and the Goals you scored against Cardiff at Home last season.



All the Best Freddie 4

Flight_of_Shefki added 21:34 - Aug 30

Aw, thanks Freddie for your goals and passion. You'll smash wherever you go next.

1

magnus68 added 21:34 - Aug 30

Liked Freddie, but looked way too convenient to me, when scoring. He was good for us but lacked the eye of the tiger approach. 0

Edmundo added 21:35 - Aug 30

Underrated at Championship level, he could do a job for a Stoke or a Plymouth. Good luck, Freddie, and thank you for all your efforts. 2

Steelmonkey added 21:36 - Aug 30

All the best Freddie, thank you for your goals and helping us out of league one.

I hope you go and find a club that appreciates your efforts. 0

Knightsy added 21:36 - Aug 30

raycrawfordswig added 21:38 - Aug 30

Thanks Freddie for everything .Goodluck with whatever you do next. 0

SmiffyofBury added 21:42 - Aug 30

Cheers Freddie. Tremendous contribution when needed. Developed well under Kieran and now definitely is the right time for him to find more regular action. Thank you and very best wishes. 1

bleudavidlowe added 21:46 - Aug 30

Thank You Freddie, big contribution to where we are now. Good luck 0

TimmyH added 21:50 - Aug 30

Bye Freddie thanks for everything...not the deadliest of strikers but did a job in league one. 0

VanDusen added 21:56 - Aug 30

Someone's going to get a bargain free signing. Cheers Freddie for everything!



Suppose now it's "Woolfie at the back Delap-o in attack"... 0

