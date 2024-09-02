U21s Win at Crewe

Monday, 2nd Sep 2024 19:11 Town’s U21s climbed to third in Professional Development League Two South following a 3-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road this afternoon. Tommy Taylor bagged the first on 32, before Olly Davis and Matty Roberts (pictured) added the second and third in the second half. Meanwhile, Town’s U21s will play their Premier League Cup fixtures at Needham Market’s Bloomfields once again this season. The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, will host Cardiff City in their first group game on Friday 13th September, then Everton on Friday 26th September (both KO 7pm). Following the away games at Watford on Saturday 9th November (KO 3pm), Cardiff on Saturday 23th November (KO 1pm) and Everton on Friday 6th December (KO 7pm), the Hornets visit Needham for the final group match on Tuesday 4th February. Town U21s: Gray, Babb, Mazionis (c), Ayoola, Jambang, Turner, Okunowo, Roberts, O Davis, Morgan, Taylor.

Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



cooper4england added 19:31 - Sep 2

Good result. Did we sign Tudor Mendel in the end? Sorry if I missed the confirmation and wiki still saying he isn't with us. 0

