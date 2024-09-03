Anderlecht Confirm Mendel-Idowu’s Town Switch

Tuesday, 3rd Sep 2024 21:23

Anderlecht have confirmed youngster Tudor Mendel-Idowu’s move to the Blues.

As reported on Friday, the Blues and Belgian side agreed a deal for the former Chelsea youngster, who will go into John McGreal and David Wright’s development squad, ahead of the transfer window closing.

A statement on the Belgian club’s website reads: “After a season with RSCA Futures, Tudor Mendel-Idowu has joined English side Ipswich Town on a permanent transfer.

“Last season, the 19-year-old winger played 16 games in the Challenger Pro League. He has now opted for a new challenge with the club that was recently promoted to the Premier League. Good luck for the future, Tudor.”

Slough-born Mendel-Idowu (above, right) came through the ranks at Chelsea having joined them aged eight before making his move to Belgium in 2023.

As well as his footballing prowess, former England U16 and U17 international Mendel-Idowu was a child prodigy academically, coming second in Child Genius in 2014 and at 13 was made a King's Scholar at Eton - putting him among the top 14 brightest students in the country - having previously been a boarder at the prestigious Ludgrove School.

In 2022, it was reported he was studying Latin, Greek and Modern History for his A-levels.

Mendel-Idowu's grandfather on his mother's side, John Adeleye-Abai, played international football as a winger for Nigeria.





Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/Sipa USA

