Muric Nominated For Save of the Month

Thursday, 5th Sep 2024 14:13

Blues keeper Aro Muric is among the nominees for the Premier League’s August Save of the Month award.

Muric is shortlisted for his second-half save from Erling Haaland on his debut away against his former club Manchester City.

Also nominated are David Raya of Arsenal, twice for stops against Wolves and Aston Villa, Mark Flekken of Brentford, West Ham’s Alphonse Areola and Manchester City’s Ederson.

You can vote here before Monday 9th September with the winner announced on Friday 13th September.





Photo: Matchday Images