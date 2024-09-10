Huddersfield Confirm Ladapo Signing
Tuesday, 10th Sep 2024 13:27
Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of former Blues striker Freddie Ladapo on a two-year deal.
Ladapo, 31, left Portman Road on the final day of the summer transfer window after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
“I’m really happy to be here, and excited to get started and contribute to the challenge ahead,” he told the Terriers club site.
“As a free agent, you have a choice to make, but luckily for me mine wasn’t a hard one once I knew how serious the interest was from Town.
“From the very beginning, the talks with [sporting director] Mark Cartwright and [manager] Michael Duff couldn’t have been more positive.
“I’ve had a really good pre-season and feel great, so I just want to show the best version of myself in training and then in games for supporters, too.
“Having played here before, I know the atmosphere the home fans can create, so I’m looking forward to experiencing that.
“I know this division and what it takes to get out of it, and I love that we haven’t been shy about admitting that’s exactly what our collective ambition is. My job is to now play a role in that.”
Duff said: “With our numbers in attack limited through suspension and injury, Freddie’s arrival comes at a very important time for us and I’m really happy to have him.
“Our fixture list isn’t getting any kinder or quieter, and with a number of matches coming up against sides around us in the table, adding proven quality is never going to hurt.
Cartwright added: “Freddie is a player we have been monitoring all summer, and once his contractual status with Ipswich Town was concluded, we acted swiftly to bring him to the Club.
“Having thrived in a winning team at this level previously and maintaining that same level of ambition, his character was also a factor we believed to be a good addition to our dressing room.”
Ladapo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton, joined the Blues after leaving Rotherham in the summer of 2021 and the Romford-born striker went on to make 33 starts and 42 sub appearances, scoring 25 goals as he played a part in Town’s back-to-back promotions.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]