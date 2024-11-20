McKenna: The Biggest Game in the World This Weekend

Wednesday, 20th Nov 2024 14:45 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he’s “really, really looking forward to” Sunday’s visit by his old club Manchester United under their new manager Ruben Amorim, a game he believes is the biggest in the world this weekend. Amorim officially began his job with the Red Devils at the start of the international break with the visit to Portman Road his first match in charge. McKenna will be facing the club where he was working as a first-team coach prior to joining the Blues for the first time. “Sunday, what a game,” McKenna enthused at last night’s Fans’ Forum “It’s one we’re really, really looking forward to, I have to say. “Not on a personal connection because I’ve been at Man United, but as manager of Ipswich Town Football Club, to be on that stage, it’s what we’ve worked so hard for over the last couple of years. “It’s the biggest game in world football anywhere this weekend, the biggest game in the world in the biggest sport in the world and it’s at Portman Road. It’s in Ipswich and there’s nothing that could make me more proud than that, really. “We’re really, really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a helluva game, I think. Obviously, on the global stage, the narrative and when you’re playing Man United and they’ve got a new manager, that’s world news and that’s going to be the global version of it and so much of it is going to be built up around that. “But for me, it’s more about Ipswich Town and our journey and the fact that we’re back in the Premier League after so many years. We’re coming off the back of a great game, a great result and now we’ve got one of the biggest football clubs in the world coming to our stadium and I think we’re going to give them a helluva a game. “I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible, the players, as always, are going to give so much to it and I think we’re going to give them a really, really good game. I think it’s a brilliant one, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Photo: TownTV



BlueNomad added 15:14 - Nov 20

Hopefully the plastic fans around the world will finally come to respect us. 1

WeWereZombies added 15:31 - Nov 20

Hopefully there will be thousands of new Ipswich fans around the World come six thirty on Sunday. 1

Edmundo added 15:33 - Nov 20

What a result to give them a bloody nose after RON'S horrendous dive gave them an undeserved win in 2002 and set us an insurmountable task to escape relegation. 0

Edmundo added 15:34 - Nov 20

*RVN (Ruud van Nistelroy) 0

ScottCandage added 15:42 - Nov 20

Ok, that gave me chills. :D 0

Suffolkboy added 15:44 - Nov 20

Does he not reflect the enormous loyalty and passionate belief we all have in ITFC !!

Let’s all enjoy ,give the boys superb support and revel in the contest ,whatever the result !

COYB 0

