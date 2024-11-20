McKenna: The Biggest Game in the World This Weekend
Wednesday, 20th Nov 2024 14:45
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he’s “really, really looking forward to” Sunday’s visit by his old club Manchester United under their new manager Ruben Amorim, a game he believes is the biggest in the world this weekend.
Amorim officially began his job with the Red Devils at the start of the international break with the visit to Portman Road his first match in charge.
McKenna will be facing the club where he was working as a first-team coach prior to joining the Blues for the first time.
“Sunday, what a game,” McKenna enthused at last night’s Fans’ Forum “It’s one we’re really, really looking forward to, I have to say.
“Not on a personal connection because I’ve been at Man United, but as manager of Ipswich Town Football Club, to be on that stage, it’s what we’ve worked so hard for over the last couple of years.
“It’s the biggest game in world football anywhere this weekend, the biggest game in the world in the biggest sport in the world and it’s at Portman Road. It’s in Ipswich and there’s nothing that could make me more proud than that, really.
“We’re really, really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a helluva game, I think. Obviously, on the global stage, the narrative and when you’re playing Man United and they’ve got a new manager, that’s world news and that’s going to be the global version of it and so much of it is going to be built up around that.
“But for me, it’s more about Ipswich Town and our journey and the fact that we’re back in the Premier League after so many years. We’re coming off the back of a great game, a great result and now we’ve got one of the biggest football clubs in the world coming to our stadium and I think we’re going to give them a helluva a game.
“I think the atmosphere is going to be incredible, the players, as always, are going to give so much to it and I think we’re going to give them a really, really good game. I think it’s a brilliant one, I’m really looking forward to it.”
Photo: TownTV
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
One half of Liverpool has already visited Portman Road, now it’s the turn of the Blue half as Sean Dyche’s Everton make the trip down south.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]