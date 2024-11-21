Sheeran Played Role in Delap Signing
Thursday, 21st Nov 2024 13:46
Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has revealed sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran played a role in signing striker Liam Delap during the summer.
Ashton says the club got the Framlingham-based pop star to have a word with a player in order to help get the move over the line.
“Local man, global superstar, sponsor of the football club, now a shareholder and now officially part of our recruitment team,” Ashton said at Soccerex Miami last week.
“In the summer, we were trying to persuade one particular player to join the football club and realised very quickly that he was an Ed Sheeran fan.
“Ed jumped on a Zoom call with him at the training ground, just before he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift. Hopefully, that was a key part in getting the player across the line.”
Ashton merely hinted when pressed on the player’s identity: “He’s certainly scoring a few goals.”
And we understand that player was Delap, who joined from Manchester City for £15 million in July with other clubs, including Southampton, also having shown interest.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur by ad_wilkin
Tottenham are one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League to watch right now. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the division and often play with an incredibly attacking front five.
An Imperfect Ten by tractorboykent
After ten games back in the Premier League, no doubt we all have our impressions of how life in the supposed Promised Land has so far panned out. Here are mine –
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
Leicester are currently the newly promoted side faring the best in the Premier League with two victories (Bournemouth and Southampton) and three draws (Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham) in nine Premier League games so far.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
I’ll admit, I thought Brentford would struggle following the sale of Ivan Toney but once again Thomas Frank has found a solution and for me is up there as one of the best managers in the league.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
One half of Liverpool has already visited Portman Road, now it’s the turn of the Blue half as Sean Dyche’s Everton make the trip down south.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]