Sheeran Played Role in Delap Signing

Thursday, 21st Nov 2024 13:46 Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has revealed sponsor and minority shareholder Ed Sheeran played a role in signing striker Liam Delap during the summer. Ashton says the club got the Framlingham-based pop star to have a word with a player in order to help get the move over the line. “Local man, global superstar, sponsor of the football club, now a shareholder and now officially part of our recruitment team,” Ashton said at Soccerex Miami last week. “In the summer, we were trying to persuade one particular player to join the football club and realised very quickly that he was an Ed Sheeran fan. “Ed jumped on a Zoom call with him at the training ground, just before he stepped on stage with Taylor Swift. Hopefully, that was a key part in getting the player across the line.” Ashton merely hinted when pressed on the player’s identity: “He’s certainly scoring a few goals.” And we understand that player was Delap, who joined from Manchester City for £15 million in July with other clubs, including Southampton, also having shown interest.

Photo: Matchday Images



FrimleyBlue added 13:58 - Nov 21

I told Ladapo what a great club we are, where's my news report 5

Broadbent23 added 14:09 - Nov 21

Thank you Ed. Now write a song about the Town. "Manchester Boy" would be a good title. Galway Girl sold well. -1

Bazza8564 added 14:18 - Nov 21

Im sure that would have been a fun moment for Liam, and really pleased that the club are finding fun and light hearted stories to keep Ed at the forefront of peoples minds.

Id be a bit surprised if it made that much difference to be fair, but whatever the reasons, it's another major tick in the recruitment box! 1

Cadiar added 14:23 - Nov 21

Broadband, why Manchester boy, Delap hardly played for them & comes from Hampstead. 0

Cadiar added 14:24 - Nov 21

Should have read Hampshire. He was born in Winchester. 1

