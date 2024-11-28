McKenna: Phillips and Johnson to Be Assessed, Greaves and Broadhead Ready to Go

Thursday, 28th Nov 2024 14:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Kalvin Phillips and Ben Johnson will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game at Nottingham Forest, while Jacob Greaves and Nathan Broadhead are both ready to be involved, but the Blues have had disappointing news on George Hirst following his scan. McKenna says everyone came through last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United unscathed, but that Phillips and Johnson, who both had minor knocks, will be looked at prior to the trip to the City Ground. “I think that the games that we’ve had, no fresh issues, if I’m correct,” he said. “We still have Kalvin, who missed last weekend, Ben, who missed last weekend, as well as some of our longer-term injuries. “They’re still being assessed and we’re going to have to make some decisions and judgements going into this weekend. But in terms of the Man United game, everyone came through it well.” Regarding Hirst, who suffered a knee injury at Tottenham, he added: “George has had another scan and it wasn’t particularly great news. We were hoping that it might be particularly great news, and it wasn’t. “It’s going to be a period of time, certainly. We’re still not exactly sure, but it’s going to take us through the Christmas period, we think.” While Ali-Hamadi is the obvious replacement for Hirst, the Iraq international having taken the former Leicester man’s place on the bench last week, McKenna says there are also other options in addition to the ex-Wimbledon man, who he says, reiterating comments he made last week, is relishing the chance. “For Ali, it’s a really good opportunity,” he said. “But not just for Ali because Sam Szmodics can play in a version of a striker role, Nathan Broadhead can play in a version of a striker role, but Ali is the most natural last line presence of a striker and he’s really looking forward to it.” McKenna confirmed that Greaves, who returned to training following his hamstring injury last week, and Broadhead, who had picked up a groin problem having previously suffered a hamstring issue in pre-season, are both ready to return to the squad. “He’s training well,” McKenna said regarding the Wales international. “He had an injury before the Tottenham game in the week building up to that one, so he missed that game and unfortunately wasn’t able to go on international duty because he’s eager to get game time and we’re eager for him to get game time. “It’s been longer than any of us would have wanted with his injury very early in pre-season that ruled him out well into the autumn. “He’s now training well, not feeling any problems. We know the talent that he has and that he can play a big role in helping us create and score goals and I feel like there’s every chance that he’ll have his opportunities to do that over the next few weeks with the way the fixtures are coming. He’s ready to go and hopefully he can have a big impact for us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Jimmys_Law added 14:53 - Nov 28

George Hirst being out for the run-up to Christmas is a big blow, he was looking great before getting injured. Al-Hamadi will hopefully make the step up in the next couple of seasons, but we need a more ready back-up to Delap, who will be run into the ground over the coming weeks with how much we will be asking of him.



A new striker in January must now be an urgent position to fill! We've done good business for strikers in the last two January windows, and we'll need to do just as well again this time around 1

ChingShady added 15:23 - Nov 28

Even if KP was fit, after last few performances from Cajuste - I think i'm leaning towards Cajuste as it stands, he has been quality since coming into the side. 7

BlueMoon added 15:23 - Nov 28

Can't Broadhead play up front? Seem to recall he's done that in the past. 1

londonben added 15:26 - Nov 28

Agreed ChingShady - Cajuste is looking better and better with each game, thought he looked class against Utd. 1

gsoly added 15:40 - Nov 28

I just don't see how you can play Broadhead up front in our system, or indeed in the Premier League. Of our current options, aside from Delap & Ali, I'd think Szmodics is the best bet - led the line himself at Blackburn last season. Chappers also more likely than Broadhead due to his physicality I imagine. 1

ITFC_Singapore added 15:49 - Nov 28

I feel due to his absences that a lot of Ipswich fans are forgetting just how highly talented Broadhead is. Yes, can be a bit patchy but has fantastic ability. 1

Suffolkboy added 15:49 - Nov 28

K Mc will know exactly what to do,& whether and which additions might be needed : planning ahead has always been a notable strength.

COYB 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments