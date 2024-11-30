Burgess: Jota's Squeal May Have Won Penalty

Saturday, 30th Nov 2024 22:24 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess believes Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva’s loud noise and squeal as he went down in a heap inside the Town box may have been what won his side the penalty which secured their 1-0 victory at the City Ground. Burgess says Sammie Szmodics insisted he made no contact with the Portuguese winger, who threw himself to the ground to win the spot-kick as he went past the Irish international shortly after half-time. Referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot and VAR upheld the decision before Chris Wood smashed the penalty into the roof of the net. “Szmods didn't think he'd got him. I haven’t seen it. He went down in a heap and made a loud noise and a squeal, they sometimes get given because of that,” Burgess told BBC Sport “We showed our fitness levels to go right to the end of the game. it's all about improving and working hard. I think we can keep going the way we’re going and keep improving.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



