McKenna: Frustrating Night, Too Many Similarities to Saturday

Tuesday, 3rd Dec 2024 22:50 Town boss Kieran McKenna admitted it had been a frustrating night after the Blues were beaten 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace, seeing too many similarities to Saturday’s loss at Nottingham Forest by the same scoreline. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s goal just before the hour was enough to give the Eagles the three points and continue Town’s wait for a home win. “A frustrating night, probably too many similarities to Saturday for our liking, in terms of a really tight first half,” he said. “Not fantastic in terms of the flow of the game, lots of stoppages, we didn’t manage to create the game we wanted, didn’t manage to create as many opportunities as we wanted, but having said that, neither did the opponent. We were solid, there was very little in the game, very few opportunities at either end. “Second half, we came out much better, we were in the ascendency, we felt like we could really push on in the game, we got ourselves in a pretty good position and some momentum and then we conceded a really poor goal and in a tight game like today, that ends up decisive. “We tried at the end to break them down, they were defending and counter-attacking well and we weren’t able to find the solution to break them down.” Regarding what he had said at half-time, McKenna continued: “They’re a really solid team. If you look across the physical strength and the individual quality of their back five, they’re really hard to break down. “We couldn’t quite get superiority in any individual duel, we got into some good areas but we weren’t able to produce the quality we needed to create a clear chance and both teams probably cancelled each other out a little bit in terms of the system, and we weren’t really able to impose ourselves on them. “We knew at half-time we just needed to get more intensity in the game one way or another, so we needed to be more aggressive, needed to be more positive, we needed to play forward quicker, even if it wasn’t perfect, but just to create some atmosphere in the game and in the stadium and put more pressure in their final third. “And we did that at start of the second half, to be fair, and started to get in some more good positions. “The first half was controlled and solid, but without creating clear-cut chances because they’re not an easy team to create clear chances against. Newcastle have a top, top forward line and I think they didn’t have a shot against them on Saturday. With the back five they’ve got in place now, they’re going to be hard to break down. “But even taking away clear chances, we didn’t create as much pressure, as much intensity, as much atmosphere in the game in the first half as we wanted. “And then when the goal went in, the whole dynamic of it changed and you have possession and territory but a solid team who defend well and counter-attack, and with individual quality and the physicality that they have, they’re always in a much better position.” Asked whether struggling against the more physical sides is becoming a recurring issue, McKenna said: “I think it’s a little bit different when I say physicality today to maybe Everton, who are probably more dominant on set plays. “But if you look across [Tyrick] Mitchell, [Daniel] Munoz, especially [Marc] Guehi, [Maxence] Lacroix and [Trevoh] Chalobah, that’s a physically really, really dominant one-v-one backline. “So when they match you up as they did and when they go man-to-man against us, like they did when their side centre-backs jump out and mark as tightly as they did and they’ve got that physicality in the team, it’s not easy to create chances against them. I think lots of teams will find that difficult. “I think today was different than most of our home games. In most of our home games we’ve managed to create intensity, atmosphere, chances, pressure, play more like the game that we wanted to in the majority of our home games, but we certainly didn’t today. “I don’t think that’s necessarily a trend, I think you have to give Palace some credit for it, but at the same time they didn’t create much or have many good passages themselves. “I think up until the goal, we were actually the team growing into the game and starting to put some moves together, but we’re up against a lot of Premier League quality, experience and physicality, and it’s a big challenge.” Quizzed on skipper Sam Morsy again not wearing the Rainbow Laces armband, McKenna said: “I think in line with what the club statement said, we want to be an inclusive club, the club are working really hard on that. Within the club and within the playing group there’s a lot of good work being done and we want to continue that work. “But at the same time, the club has respected Samy’s individual decision based on his religious beliefs and I think that’s a fair assessment.”

itfcskayman added 23:01 - Dec 3

Of course there is still a long long way to go with 24 games and anything can still happen BUT we have to start learning our lessons very very quickly or we could be out of sight very quickly. 1

ITFCSG added 23:15 - Dec 3

So if both the Forest and Palace games were scrappy, stop start etc. why do we always come out in the losing end? Ffs Palace aren't prime Barca, they were right down the bottom with us! No away wins until today! If they were so good, how did Brentford, Fulham, Forest, Everton etc. beat them so far? Yet we only managed 0.49 xG today - lowest average xG in the league this season so far! 1

RegencyBlue added 23:22 - Dec 3

Tonight is the first time I’ve thought we are going down!



I didn’t think Palace were all that but they had more than enough to deal with us and it’s obvious the squad isn’t good enough. We will look to strengthen in the January window but it will be hard to get quality players in whilst we are in the position we are in.



Hate to say it but I don’t see us getting out of this. 1

Mark added 23:29 - Dec 3

Palace brought on a £30m striker from the bench and we brought on a £1m striker. Many of our team tonight cost around £1m each, and I think it is just the sheer quality and athleticism of the Premier League that we are struggling with. It is not just us, most promoted sides go back down. We have been out of the Premier League 22 years and were in League One two years ago. We have done remarkably well, and I think our future is bright even if we go down, with the owners' investment in our infrastructure. I suspect next season in the Championship would be more enjoyable than this season, and in two years' time we will be stronger. 4

Ipswich_Sniffer added 23:39 - Dec 3

Everything above is correct. Two teams with limitations cancelling each other out. The one consistent issue for me is Omari in the No. 10 position. I dont think we can haave him there as he is clearly more effective on the right. I also dont think we have the answer for the 10 position within our squad. This we should prioritise in the Jan window. We also need Hirst as a link forward when Delap is not effective. 0

cooper4england added 00:20 - Dec 4

mark so true.



so proud of our football club. 3rd division to premier league is incredible. however we're not ready for it. no harm in that. so we go down, so we lose Kieran. owners will see us good.



however here is the controversy. love morsy and respect his faith but he has to be stripped of the captaincy. we can not berate countries like Saudi and other African or middle east nations and have a role model who is clearly homophobic. its the 21st century and we need leaders who demonstrate inclusion, equality and diversity. its not about just being good player. anything else is just lip service to being community club.

