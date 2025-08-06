McKenna: Townsend Injury ACL, Davis and Philogene Doubts For Birmingham

Wednesday, 6th Aug 2025 14:45 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed left-back Conor Townsend is facing a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury suffered at Auxerre last week, while Leif Davis and Jaden Philogene remain doubts for Friday’s season opener at Birmingham City. Townsend collapsed to the pitch with no one near him in obvious agony during the friendly last weekend and had a brace on his leg and was walking on crutches after the match. McKenna confirmed that the former Scunthorpe and West Brom man has had bad news and will require an op. Davis missed that game with a hip problem, while Philogene landed awkwardly on his ankle in the second half. “Mixed, really,” McKenna said when asked about the injury situation. “Conor Townsend was a big shame last weekend. Conor’s got an ACL injury, so he’s seeing a surgeon this week and we’ll get the operation at the earliest opportunity. “A big, big blow for Conor as the person and the professional that he is and a big blow for us as well with what we believed he would give us this season in the left-back position. “And Jaden and Leif still, as it stands, struggling, to be honest. Both will be assessed, we’ll give them both right to the last minute if we can because both are important players, who had good pre-seasons up until that point. Both are at this point struggling for certainly the next game.” Asked whether he will look to replace Townsend via a new signing, McKenna added: “It’s certainly something that we have to assess. It’s a pretty new situation so one that we weren’t hoping for, we were hoping that with Leif and Conor we’d be really strong in that department. “The positives are that we have an outstanding left-back in the building and we have two right-backs in terms of Ashley [Young] and Ben Johnson, who have both played left-back in their careers. “That gives us some options there, but it’s certainly something we’re reviewing at the moment to see if it’s an area that we want or we need to add to.”

FreddySteady added 14:50 - Aug 6

Yikes. Not good news at all. 0

John_Grose added 14:51 - Aug 6

Really big blow this. Conor would have really been challenging Leif for a starting berth and looked a really solid defender. We might have get someone signed on short term contract to provide cover. 0

FrimleyBlue added 14:53 - Aug 6

oh dear god johnson at left back, when he gets used to playing right back, then maybe try him there -1

ashp19 added 14:58 - Aug 6

Shame for Conor - wish him a speedy recovery! Wouldn't want any other team in place to work out a solution to this in the coming weeks. 1

