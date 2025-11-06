Town Visit Swansea Aiming For Repeat of QPR Clinical Finishing

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 19:55 Town visit Swansea City on Saturday afternoon targeting back-to-back away victories following the 4-1 win at QPR a week ago and with manager Kieran McKenna looking for his side to repeat the clinical finishing from their visit to Loftus Road. The Blues go into the game 10th in the table, following Tuesday’s frustrating 1-1 home draw with Watford. McKenna, whose team last won back-to-back away games in February and March 2024, coincidentally at Swansea and Plymouth, is pleased that last weekend’s win in West London has ended one line of inquiry at his pre-match press conferences, the Blues having waited since April for a victory on the road. “It’s better not to be getting asked the question about when your first away win is going to come,” he said when asked whether the victory over the Rs had provided a lift ahead of the visit to South Wales. “So from that point of view, but other than that it doesn’t change much. I don’t think there’s ever been a point where we’ve really dropped belief in our ability to go away from home and get a result. “And the fact that we did last weekend doesn’t change that massively going into this game. We know that we’re facing a good opponent, a good team, who play good football, have lots of good players and have a deep squad with good options. “It’s going to be a really hard game, but also we believe that we have a lot of those same qualities and we’re a hard opponent for anyone in this league. “And if we can give our very best performance, we’ll have a good chance to get a result. So, it hasn’t changed too much.” Having aimed for greater solidity in defence following the back-to-back defeats at Middlesbrough and at home to Charlton, Town’s issue against the Hornets was at the other end of the field with numerous chances spurned. “Of course, you always want everything,” McKenna reflected. “You like clean sheets and to take all your chances. “It’s never clear-cut as we had the spell where we conceded goals against Middlesbrough and Charlton that we were really frustrated about. “I didn’t think either of them were so much about tactical issues in terms of being open, more about how we dealt with situations and phases of game from an emotional point of view, and maybe didn’t do as well in terms of sticking to our structure, sticking to our organisation and really committing to that as a way to get through the difficult parts of the game. “So for me, it was more about that and we’ve sort of reconsolidated on that in the last few games. “I think that showed up well, certainly against West Brom and even the other night. We’ve given away so few chances in both games, so the frustration is there that we didn’t get the clean sheet the other night. “But I think there’s been really positive aspects to the performance defensively and I feel like when we really stick to organisation and fully commit to that, we are a good team defensively. “Of course, trying to get the right attacking balance has been a challenge right through the season. “It’s natural when you lose some big players from that unit. We’ve added probably more players to that unit, we’ve added players to every unit, but maybe more players to that unit than the others. “We’ve got a lot of new players trying to find their feet. You’ve got players playing slightly different roles than last year, so trying to get our attacking balance right has been a challenge. “But I think we’re improving in that respect. I think we’re certainly creating more in the last batch of games than we were at the start of the season, so that’s positive. “We were clinical on Saturday and scored four goals. We had far more and better chances in the game on Tuesday but we weren't as clinical. “Sometimes that’s football, but it’s frustrating all the same. But the main priority is always that we’re trying to find a good balance to our game. “And from an attacking point of view, we’re trying to create chances, get players in the right positions and if we’re getting them, then I trust that the quality we have in the building over the course of time will equate to us being a good attacking team.” Swansea, under head coach Alan Sheehan, who was appointed in April shortly after a run of five wins on the bounce during the second of two spells as caretaker-manager, are currently 17th in the Championship on 17 points, three points and seven places behind the Blues having played a game more. The Swans have been inconsistent all season so far, failing to record the same result in successive league games.

Illustrating the point, in their past three Championship matches they have beaten Norwich City 2-1 at home - following that with 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup - drawn 1-1 at Charlton and then lost 2-1 at Preston on Wednesday. Their inconsistency is also shown by their home record, winning two, Sheffield United 1-0 in August in addition to the success against the Canaries, drawing three and losing two. Asked what he’s made of the Swans during his preparations for the match, McKenna said: “They’re a good team. The league’s really, really tight, so I couldn’t tell you exactly what points they’re on or position they’re in, but they’re in the mix with so many teams. “They’re one of the teams who certainly from a possession point of view and an attacking pattern point of view play really, really well in almost every game. “They have good players, have good technical players, have a good structure with the ball and make it really hard for you defensively. “And they have forwards, especially with the additions over the summer, and now have some players back we would expect for this game, really good options in the forward positions and good players. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, I think they’re a good team. They give everyone a very, very difficult game, like all the games they can beat anyone on their day. “We’ve prepared for them as well as we can in the couple of days that we’ve had, but other than that, it’s about being ready, focusing on ourselves and delivering the best that we can.” Recently, West Brom manager Ryan Mason was critical that his side had been scheduled to play on Wednesday and then against the Blues on the Saturday with Town playing their midweek match a day earlier on the Tuesday. Does McKenna, with Town having had a day more to recover from the Watford match than the Swans will have done from their defeat at Preston, believe that that can have a significant influence? “I think it’s a big factor if you’re away from home and you have to play away from home again at 12.30 [on the Saturday, as was the case for the Baggies],” he said. “That would probably be my one, to be honest. I think the travel sometimes equals it a little bit. So when you’ve had a day less, but you’re travelling, I think it equals it up. “Three o’clock’s always a little bit easier, but I think in every league if you play away from home on a Wednesday night and play away from home then at 12.30 on the Saturday it’s really tough. That’s the most challenging one. “In terms of this one, we’ve had two away games in the week, which adds up a little bit. We’ve got a long away trip, so I don’t see there being any big advantage for either team. We’ve both just got to be as ready as we can and be ready for a tough game.” The Team McKenna could again look at making tweaks rather than major changes to his team, as was the case on Tuesday. Christian Walton will continue in goal with Leif Davis returning at left-back if he is over the hamstring injury which kept him out of the Watford match and is to be assessed on Friday before the squad travels west. If not, Ben Johnson will continue. Darnell Furlong played the full 90 minutes against both QPR and the Hornets, so perhaps could be rested with Ashley Young his replacement. Skipper Dara O’Shea and Cedric Kipre look likely to continue at the centre of the defence but with Jacob Greaves an alternative to the Ivorian. In central midfield, Azor Matusiwa will again start with McKenna probably bringing Jack Taylor back into the team and Jens Cajuste dropping to the bench. In the three ahead of them, Sindre Walle Egeli looks likely to keep his place on the right, while Jack Clarke could come back in on the left. Marcelino Nunez, scorer of two free-kicks against QPR, may return as the number 10 for Chuba Akpom. George Hirst again seems likely to start as the number nine, also having netted twice at Loftus Road. The Opposition Swans head coach Sheehan, who is coming under pressure from some sections of his club’s support, admits that his side is going through a difficult spell having won once in six in the Championship since the end of September but believes they should have picked up more points. “I think it’s been a tough block [since the October international break],” he said following the defeat at Preston. “We didn’t play well against Southampton [which ended 0-0]. We had 10 men for an hour against QPR [lost 1-0 at home]. We beat Norwich and then in the last two games, we have gone away to top-10 teams at the moment [Charlton and the Lilywhites] and come away with one point. “We should be coming away with a lot more than that I think, if everybody's being fair. I am very frustrated.” Nine-goal top scorer Zan Vipotnik came on as a second-half sub on Wednesday having missed the Addicks match with a quad problem, but may be considered ready to start against Town with Sheehan hinting that he could pair the Slovenian international with Irish international striker Adam Idah. “Vipi and Adam gives us something different,” he said. “It may be something we will look at. It’s nice to have Vipi back because he has been in a great place.” Winger Zeidane Inoussa missed the game at Deepdale due to a knee injury but it’s hoped he will be fit enough for the Blues’ visit. Midfielder Marko Stamenic is currently on compassionate leave following the death of his father. History Results over the years are very closely matched, Swansea winning 12 games (12 in the league), Town having won 12 (10) and with nine (eight) matches ending in draws. The Blues have won their last two games at the Swansea.com Stadium, last losing there in April 2011 under Paul Jewell’s management when the Premier League-bound Swans won 4-1. The teams most recently met in Wales in the Championship in February 2024 when goals from Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin saw Town to a 2-1 victory. Broadhead gave the Blues the lead on 13 having been played in by Omari Hutchinson, Jerry Yates levelled for the Swans in the 31st minute, then Chaplin made it 2-1 on 35 with Town withstanding pressure after the break to record their first ever double over the South Wales side. At Portman Road in the preceding November, Town moved level on points with leaders Leicester City following a 3-2 victory over the 10-man Swans, but remained behind the Foxes on goal difference. Jay Fulton gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute as McKenna’s men started slowly but a brilliant Taylor strike and a predatory finish from Chaplin saw the Blues into the lead at half-time, before a George Hirst penalty, the first in a Town match that season, on 53 secured the advantage. Lowe pulled one back in injury time for the Welshmen, who earlier had been reduced to 10 men for the final 21 minutes following Liam Cullen’s dismissal for two bookable offences. Familiar Faces Central defender Cameron Burgess joined the Swans in the summer after leaving the Blues having been at the club for four years in which he was a member of the back-to-back promotion-winning side. The Australian international made 116 starts and 11 sub appearances for Town, scoring five goals. Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who is on loan for the season at Luton, was an academy player with Swansea between 2018 and 2021 without making a senior appearance. Officials Saturday’s referee is Edward Duckworth, his assistants David Harrison and Nigel Lugg, and the fourth official Richie Watkins. Duckworth, who is from Preston, has shown 49 yellow cards and one red in 15 games this season. This is his first campaign as a Championship referee and Saturday’s match will be his third at this level having previously taken charge of QPR’s 2-1 win at Bristol City a month ago, in which he booked six players, and Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw with Norwich in midweek, in which he showed four yellow cards. Formerly a national talent manager for the FA and referee development officer with Cheshire FA, Duckworth will be taking charge of his first Town match. Squad From Walton, Button, Gray, Furlong, Johnson, Young, H Clarke, Davis, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Kipre, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Taylor, Nunez, Humphreys, J Clarke, Walle Egeli, Philogene, McAteer, Akpom, Hirst, Azon.

