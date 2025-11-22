Young Keeper Barrett Joins Enfield On Loan

Saturday, 22nd Nov 2025 21:29

Town U21s keeper George Barrett has joined National League South Enfield Town on a month’s loan and made his debut in this afternoon’s 5-1 thrashing of Farnborough Town.

Earlier in the season, the 19-year-old spent time on loan at Isthmian League Division One North Canvey Island.

In the summer, Barrett joined Town on a one-year deal with an option for a further campaign following a trial throughout pre-season after his release by Walsall.

While with the Saddlers, Barrett had spells on loan with Worcester City, Wolverhampton Casuals, Dudley Town and Paget Rangers.

He was on the first-team bench for the League Two side on 16 occasions in all competitions without making a senior debut.

Elsewhere, Blues forward Tommy Taylor made first league start as his loan side Cheltenham Town beat Bristol Rovers 1-0, playing the first 63 minutes.





Photo: Action Images