Clarke's Charlton Loan Confirmed

Monday, 12th Jan 2026 15:53

Harry Clarke’s loan move to Charlton Athletic, as revealed by TWTD on Saturday, has been confirmed.

Clarke, 24, has joined the Addicks to the end of the season having been unable to break into the Town side during the first half of the campaign after missing the first month due to a knee injury suffered in pre-season.

The former Arsenal youngster, a member of the back-to-back promotion Town teams, says Charlton boss Nathan Jones was a big reason for making the move to the Valley, as well as his new side’s win against the Blues.

“The main thing for me was the manager,” he told the Charlton club site. “I spoke to him and I got that feeling of being really wanted at a place straight away.

“Not many teams have come to Portman Road this season and won convincingly which Charlton did, so they're the appealing factors.”

Jones added: “We’re delighted to bring a player of Harry’s calibre to the football club. He’s an athletic, versatile defender with good experience for his age, and he’s already had real success at this level having starred in Ipswich’s promotion to the Premier League.

Managing director James Rodwell said: “Strengthening our defence is a key priority this window, so we’re delighted to sign Harry. He’s an excellent defender with strong Championship experience and the versatility to play across the backline.

“He’ll be a valuable addition to the squad, and I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Charlton shirt.”

As previously reported, Sheffield United also showed interest in bringing Clarke back to Bramall Lane, where he spent the second half of last season, before instead signing Wolves right-back Ki-Jana Hoever on loan last week.

Photo: Matchday Images