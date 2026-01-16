McKenna: A Good Month to Win the Award
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 17:22
Blues boss Kieran McKenna feels December was a good month in which to win the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award having been selected for the gong earlier today.
It’s the second Manager of the Month award McKenna has picked up this season, having previously won in September. In total, he has won six since taking charge of the Blues in December 2021, two in League One and two in the Championship promotion campaign.
McKenna was asked whether he felt the latest success came during a period of progress, both in terms of results and performances, Town having won four, drawn two and lost one during the month, the best form in the division.
“So, to have a good month in that month takes a real good effort from the group. So, it was a nice month to win it.
As well as highs, such as inflicting a double on leaders Coventry, there were also tough nights, such as the restaging of the previously abandoned game away against tomorrow’s opponents Blackburn.
A last-gasp Sindre Walle Egeli goal rescued a 1-1 draw for the Blues at Ewood Park but afterwards McKenna was under no illusions that the performance hadn’t been good enough.
Asked whether that might prove to be a key moment in the season, McKenna reflected: “Was it a key moment? I think you decide your key moments at the end of the season when it adds up and let’s hope it could be.
“I’m not going to make excuses for the group, but it was the third away game in six days, so there were some circumstances there, but we didn’t perform on the night.
“And I think that was the weekend then that we played Coventry at Portman Road and Stoke after that and I think the group showed some good character from there.
Photo: TWTD
