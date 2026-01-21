Town Fan James Completes Bristol-Portman Road Charity Walk

Wednesday, 21st Jan 2026 10:25

Town fan James Chapman completed his Bristol to Portman Road charity walk yesterday afternoon in good time for the Blues’ evening game against Bristol City.

James, who at 20 was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, an incurable form of chronic arthritis, began the 207-mile trek a week ago last Friday to raise funds for the Ipswich Town Foundation, which organised a welcoming party for him on his arrival at the ground.

“All done and dusted,” he told TWTD. “What a day yesterday was. I finished the last 17 miles at 1.15-ish, received an amazing greeting and it was amazing to be in The Three Lions box.

“Met the owners, club legends and was treated to a signed shirt and some other amazing bits. The GoFundMe will stay open until Sunday, so there’s still a chance to donate.”

Donations can be made via the GoFundMe page here.

Photo: Contributed