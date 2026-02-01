Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Hull Boss Jakirovic Wants to Keep Egan
Sunday, 1st Feb 2026 11:16

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic says he wants veteran central defender John Egan to remain with the Tigers for the rest of the season, TWTD having revealed on Friday that the Blues had showed interest in the 33-year-old during this window.

It was understood Town’s interest had cooled from earlier in the window when former Republic of Ireland international Egan was viewed as an experienced defender to come in, in part to allow Elkan Baggott to go out on loan, with boss Kieran McKenna indicating that as it stood on Friday he anticipated the Indonesia international staying with the Blues for the rest of the campaign.

However, according to reports this morning, the Blues remain interested ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline in Egan with West Ham United also linked.

Quizzed on the situation, Hull manager Jakirovic told HullLive: “If you ask me, I would like John to stay with us. If somebody asks at the beginning of the season, John Egan, you will play a big number of games, I think he will not believe in that, but he's a very important member of this squad.

“John’s truly a leader with a lot of experience and there is no surprise for me that he has some offers, so we will see, but if a player decides to go, you must respect that. I cannot stop anybody if he chooses to go, but I will fight to make sure he stays with us.”

Cork-born Egan started his English career at Sunderland during which time he had spells on loan at Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Bradford City and Southend.

Having failed to break into the Black Cats first team, Egan moved on to Gillingham on a permanent basis before spells at Brentford, back with the Blades on a permanent basis and Burnley before joining the Tigers last January.

Egan is contracted to Hull, who moved above the Blues into third in the Championship yesterday, until the summer of 2027 after triggering an extension based on appearances before Christmas.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Bazza8564 added 11:23 - Feb 1
33 year olds coming in to cover im afraid don't excite me, its blatantly obvious what out priority is, wake me when we have a 9 in the building
3

Nutkins_Return added 11:28 - Feb 1
Bazza, if we signed him it has absolutely no impact on us signing a 9. This would purely be to let Baggott out on loan. Doesn't matter if it excites you or not. Phil is hardly going to not post about a possible signing because it won't excite some.
2

RobITFC added 11:29 - Feb 1
Can he play as a striker ?
0

RobITFC added 11:30 - Feb 1
Assume as cover to let Baggott go on loan?
0

Dubchief added 11:34 - Feb 1
Seems like a move to upset a promotion rival, as well as strengthen.
0

Bazza8564 added 11:34 - Feb 1
Nutkins, did you get out of the wrong side of the bed this morning :)
0

oioihardy added 11:52 - Feb 1
Can he play st ?
0

del45 added 12:01 - Feb 1
Not interested unless it's about a number 9
1

BlueSkies added 12:03 - Feb 1
Nutkins, how about we just keep Baggott and start playing him? He's 23 and a good player. How much longer does he have to be sent out on loan to develop ffs?
2

HopefulBlue69 added 12:23 - Feb 1
Can't believe that through all the transfer window we haven't managed to temp a decent striker to PR... I hope during the rest of the season and summer that we invest heavily in our scouting and recruiting team... Almost all our fans can see we need someone to put the ball in the net up front... Yes we score plenty of goals from other positions but we've lost games regularly through the season due to missed opportunities. We create loads but miss most of them...
2

billlm added 12:39 - Feb 1
Is this a joke
2

darkhorse28 added 12:43 - Feb 1
I give up with our recruitment at this point. There really is no plan, no vision and no strategy is there. Sign good EFL players and prey.

Seriously, relative to resources we’ve never been this bad, it’s like Jewell/Evans signing players that have done well at this level, with no concept of how to build a team.

Starting to thing if Ashton/Mckenna hadn’t inherited Walton, Chaplin, Morsy etc we wouldn’t have had our success - because our recruitment since has been very average.

Even Delap wasn’t a main target, and Sammie, Muric, Johnson, Ogbenne, Walle, Azon, Akpom, McAteer, Greaves, even Jens and Nunez cat play in an 8 because we don’t have one …, we can’t keep pretending 500 players are outliers. It’s not elite and with our resources, it has to be.

It’s like watching a blind man, blindfolded, trying to find a black cat, in a dark room, that doesn’t exist.

Burns is our best right sided player, and we spent £60 million on players to replace him!! FFS

We’ve ages to plan. We don’t have any meet do we.., with all that waste, it’s caught up with PSR as had a manager paid our entire TV revenue.

Consequences. A surprise for the nodding dogs, who knew wasting £150 million would damage our great club long term. Sake.

Neil’s a great signing though, not all doom, a good loan when you’ve spent £250 million gross, and he’ll be more added value then the £60 million of right sided players earning g the bench.

Ashton. 35 years in the EFL for a reason. Thanks for the progress, and I mean that, but now we need something SO much better than this, the same decisions from the same people, getting the same results.

Change required if we want vision in place of mild panic.
0

johnwarksshorts added 12:47 - Feb 1
No point. Let's get a striker in before deadline.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026