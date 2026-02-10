Wattley Nets and McLoughlin Starts in England U15s Victory

Tuesday, 10th Feb 2026 14:24

Town schoolboy Zac Wattley was on target and Blues academy teammate Tommy McLoughlin started as Englandâ€™s U15s beat Cyprus 3-0 in a friendly in Ayia Napa this morning.

Defender Wattley came off the bench to bag the third of the three goals at the Paralimni Municipal Stadium.

The training camp continues for the rest of the week with another friendly against the USA on Saturday.

Northgate High School pupil Wattley has been with the Blues academy since he was seven years old and has moved from operating as a striker to centre-half in that time.

Holbrook Academy pupil McLoughlin, who made his Town U18s debut earlier in the season, was included in an England U15s emerging talent camp in September along with Wattley and a third Town academy player, Ashton Begg.

The Colchester-born striker, who joined the academy as an U12 having previously been with the Ipswich Town Foundation set-up from the age of six, was subsequently involved in another camp in October in which he netted a hat-trick and played two games.

