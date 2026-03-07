Ipswich Town 1-1 Leicester City - Match Report

Saturday, 7th Mar 2026 17:06 Town were denied a penalty in the dying seconds as Leicester City held on to claim a 1-1 draw with the Blues at Portman Road. Patson Daka gave the visitors the lead in the 39th minute with Town having been under-par in the first half, before Sindre Walle Egeli levelled on 76 as the Blues dominated the second and ended the game furious that referee John Busby had failed to award a penalty in the final moments when Cedric Kipre was felled by Hamza Choudhury. Town made five changes from the team which beat Hull City 1-0 on Tuesday, switching back to the side which beat Swansea City 3-0 last weekend. Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Walle Egeli, Jack Clarke and George Hirst dropped to the bench with Leif Davis, Dan Neil, Wes Burns, Anis Mehmeti and Ivan Azon returning to the XI. Leicester City made one change from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Norwich in midweek with Divine Mukasa moving to the bench and Stephy Mavididi replacing him. Choudhury was back among the subs after injury, along with Jordan James and Jamaal Lascelles, who returned to first-team action from the bench against the Canaries. Town started on the front foot and in the second minute Neil cleverly fed in fellow January recruit Mehmeti on the left of the area but Abdul Fatawu somehow managed to dispossess the Albanian international while stumbling and Foxes skipper Ricardo cleared the danger. Leicester will feel they should have gone in front in the fifth minute when Neil scuffed the ball to Harry Winks just outside the area and the midfielder, who played under Town boss Kieran McKenna in Tottenham’s academy, hit a low shot which Christian Walton uncomfortably forced over the bar with his trailing legs while diving to his right. Two minutes later, Mavididi scuffed wide from not far outside the box, before Cedric Kipre played a dangerous ball across the box at the other end but too far in front of Azon. Leicester continued to see a fair bit of the ball with the Blues giving away possession all too easily and too often. Town began to regain their composure and in the 19th minute Foxes left-back Luke Thomas was yellow-carded for pulling back Burns as the Wales international looked to burst away down the right. On 21, after good work from Neil, Azon played in Mehmeti on the left of the box but Ricardo turned it behind for a corner. Following the flag-kick, Neil had an opportunity to either shoot or lift to the far post but instead tamely found Leicester keeper Jakub Stolarczyk’s arms. Five minutes later, Town showed more shakiness when passing out from the back, Kipre playing the ball into a space and finding only Oliver Skipp, Blues captain Dara O’Shea eventually heading a very dangerous Fatawu ball in from the right over beyond the back post. From the resultant corner, Town were fortunate not to concede a penalty, Davis having shoved over Caleb Okoli after the two had initially clashed for the ball, referee Busby waving away the Italian centre-half’s protests. As the game reached the half hour, Azor Matusiwa’s left-footed shot deflected over and from the resultant corner the Blues will feel they should have gone ahead. Nunez whipped the ball over from the left to the far post and an unmarked O’Shea nodded down and into the stanchion at the bottom of the side-netting. The Irish international was clearly very frustrated with himself. On 32, O’Shea shot over from distance, then three minutes later Burns was booked for a foul on Fatawu after Neil had lost the ball in the Leicester half and the Foxes had broken at pace.

The Foxes kept the ball in the final third following the free-kick and Okoli hooked a shot from just inside the area to Walton, who was untroubled. However, six minutes before the end of the half, the Foxes took the lead. After referee Busby had adjudged Daka to have been fouled by either Matusiwa or Darnell Furlong on the left, a decision which looked harsh at best, Thomas whipped the ball in and Daka swept a shot past Walton on the volley to send the away fans wild.

A Leicester goal wasn’t a huge surprise given the Blues’ scruffy half, even if the free-kick had been very debatable, as the Sir Bobby Robson Stand were quick to point out to referee Busby, hardly a favourite official with the Town crowd even prior to today’s game. Davis felt he should have won a penalty in the 42nd minute when he burst into the left of the area chasing a bouncing ball but lost out to Ricardo. Referee Busby was probably right to wave away the protests on that occasion. On 44, Mehmeti’s shot was saved by Stolarczyk, who was then penalised for holding onto the ball for too long, referee Busby awarding a corner to the Blues, which came to nothing. A frustrating half for Town, who had rarely looked at their most fluent and had made mistakes in possession throughout, both in their own half and when in promising attacking positions at the other end. Aside from O’Shea’s header, they created few other opportunities of note. Leicester had only once tested Walton prior to the goal, despite having had opportunities to cause the keeper more problems, usually after the Blues had lost possession. Just over a minute after the restart, Burns played a cross-field ball, which Davis nodded towards the far post, where Azon hooked high and behind. The Blues threatened again on 48, Kipre playing down the left for Azon, who beat Okoli, who initially tried to trip the Spaniard, who broke away from him into the area before the Italian recovered and muscled him off the ball. The on-loan Como man claimed a penalty but somewhat ambitiously. On 51, Bobby De Cordova-Reid was booked after fouling O’Shea and then trying to take the free-kick himself. Four minutes later, the ball was worked to Burns on the right and the winger crossed low and found Mehmeti, but the former Bristol City man’s shot was on its way well wide when it was blocked by a defender. The Albanian was furious he wasn’t awarded a penalty a minute later when Davis played him in on the left of the box and he was felled as he turned away from Winks, but the referee again waved away Town protests. It certainly wasn’t the most unlikely of claims. Nunez was yellow-carded for a body check on Mavididi as Leicester broke away after a Town corner in the 58th minute, then as the game reached the hour mark the Chilean international scraped a shot wide from distance. Ahead of the restart, Clarke took over from Neil, who had had an up and down game to say the least, Mehmeti moving to the middle and Nunez back into the midfield. On 65, Nunez played a great ball in behind Okoli for Azon, who took the ball down equally as well, but shot wide. Four minutes later, with the Blues continuing to dominate but without threatening further, Azon and Burns made way for Hirst, who joined Town from the Foxes, and Walle Egeli. Soon after the changes, Clarke hit an effort from the left which struck Ricardo and deflected wide for a corner. Before it was taken, Leicester switched Mavididi and De Cordova-Reid, who left the field at a very leisurely pace to the annoyance of the Town support, for Mukasa and James. In the 75th minute, Nunez sent a free-kick to the far post which O’Shea knocked across goal and Kipre scuffed to Stolarczyk when it looked easier to score. But the Portman Road crowd didn’t have to wait too much longer for an equaliser. A minute later, Clarke brought the ball in from the left and wafted a cross to the far post where it was stabbed out by Thomas. Furlong nodded back towards goal, Mehmeti looked to turn it on, however, Okoli knocked it out to Walle Egeli on the right and the Norwegian smashed a low strike between Stolarczyk and the post to send Portman Road into raptures. The Blues weren’t too far away from a second from their first attack after the restart, Mehmeti sending over a low cross which no one in a blue shirt could get onto. With Town maintaining the pressure, Leicester made two more changes in the 83rd minute, Choudhury and Jordan Ayew replacing Ricardo and Daka. Ayew, the scorer of the late, late equaliser for the Foxes in the corresponding fixture last season, immediately got into the action, sending a low ball across the face of the Town goal from the right. The Blues made their final changes on 85, Taylor and Chuba Akpom taking over from Nunez and Mehmeti. As the game moved into its penultimate minute, Hirst, Akpom and Taylor all had a stab at the ball in a goalmouth scramble following a Davis corner on the right, which led to another flag-kick on the same side, which O’Shea headed over at the far post. Ahead of the second set piece, Leicester had swapped Joe Aribo for Fatawu. The fourth official indicated five additional minutes with the Blues still very much having the bit between their teeth and with the Foxes doing nothing other than defending their box. Town thought they’d won it in the third additional minute, Clarke playing in Davis, whose low cross found Akpom but the on-loan Ajax man’s goal-bound shot was diverted wide for yet another corner, which in turn led to another flag-kick, which O’Shea headed into Stolarczyk’s arms. Leicester sub James was booked for bringing down Clarke as the match moved into the final minute of time added on. And following the free-kick, the Blues, as was the case the last time referee Busby was at Portman Road, felt they were denied a last-gasp penalty. O’Shea crossed from the right and Kipre was hauled over by Choudhury. It looked as obvious a penalty as you’ll see but as in the Preston match, referee Busby waved away the protests. Kipre was booked for showing his frustrations, then assistant manager Martyn Pert appeared to join him in the book as the Town bench showed their anger at the decision. There was little time for any more action and the final whistle was greeted by boos aimed at the referee, while manager McKenna made a rare foray onto the pitch to approach the officials with a number of players also maintaining their dialogue. Town will feel aggrieved and frustrated by the result and the manner in which the game ended, referee Busby having also failed to award two potential penalties in the closing moments of the 1-1 draw with Preston in January. Similarly, the Blues were frustrated when they faced Leicester in the Premier League at Portman Road last season when they were also denied a penalty after Conor Chaplin was fouled and then had Kalvin Phillips sent off to add insult to injury. Having put in a scruffy first-half display, Town wholly dominated the second with Leicester, who will feel they should have been awarded spot-kick in the first period for Davis’s shove, defending resolutely but with Town having created enough opportunities to have won it without requiring the late penalty, Kipre and Akpom both coming close in the latter stages. The draw sees the Blues drop to fourth in the table, a point behind Millwall in third, with a trip to Stoke City, who lost 2-0 at Swansea having had Wales international winger Sorba Thomas sent off before the break, on Tuesday. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil (Clarke 60), Burns (Walle Egeli 69), Nunez (Taylor 85), Mehmeti (Akpom 85), Azon (Hirst 69). Unused: Palmer, Greaves, Cajuste, McAteer. Leicester: Stolarczyk, Ricardo (Choudhury 83), Okoli, Nelson, Thomas, Winks, Skipp, Fatawu, De Cordova-Reid (James 70), Mavididi (Mukasa 70), Daka (Ayew 83). Unused: French, Aluko, Lascelles, Aribo, Richards. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire). Att: 28,704. Photo: Matchday Images



CustardCream added 17:06 - Mar 7

Not the result any of us wanted, but I hope there won't be a toxic outpouring on here tonight.



First half was average at best and the free kick that led to their goal was very soft. If only the referee had been as generous and given one of the three big shouts we had for a pen.



Second half we battered them and but for some crucial blocks we could've scored 3 or 4.



Still very much up for grabs and we deserved more than we got. 9

OliveR16 added 17:08 - Mar 7

The way to win this game was not to start playing only after Half Time. Coventry had won their game by then. 12

blueboy1981 added 17:09 - Mar 7

Excuses on the back of a postage stamp please … !!!

Another One Trick Pony rendition. -27

Stato added 17:12 - Mar 7

I've been a big critic of McKenna since his first season here but with no sarcasm I feel that was probably his best ever game at Ipswich. I think it was so positive it could rescue an under performing season. He sent out a styrong team, made earlyish subs and it was brave to take Neil off. all subs got enough time to have the opportunity to impact on the game and the entertainm,ent in the 2nd half was spot on as we got to watch wave after wave of attacks. More of the same and we will get promoted by one means or another. well done KM

6

mehrad added 17:13 - Mar 7

So close - a little rub of the green (Akpom two chances at end), we would have had that in the bag. Not sure the first couple of shouts were a pen, but the last one looked like one (but happens so often on corners and it's not given). Spirited second half performance. How many headers did Dara have on loopy corners? Dan Neil was well off for second game in a row - not sure we can risk him for the run-in. Let's hope QPR given Boro a tough gave t'row. 6

multiplescoregasms added 17:15 - Mar 7

Last second penalty claim or not, we had more than ample chances to win that one. We just have to put these chances away. 5

poet added 17:17 - Mar 7

That was as clear a penalty on Kipré as you’ll ever see. Once again we’ve been thwarted against Leicester by very poor refereeing. How they kept the ball out of their net in the second half beggars belief. It was like Custer’s Last Stand. Having said that, against a side like that, our performance in the first half just wasn’t good enough. 7

terry_butchers_twin added 17:19 - Mar 7

If the same ref is selected for the match against Norwich City we may as well not turn up and give them 3 points by default…. 3

tomisamos11 added 17:20 - Mar 7

Bore off Blueboy. I don't think you even watch the games, you just look at the results and wheel out your own one trick. It's getting boring. 7

Paulc added 17:20 - Mar 7

Blueboy. You really couldn’t wait for that could you? You must’ve been sh1tting yourself if we’d have got that penalty. My my reckoning that’s 13 points from the last 6 games. Yeah that might not be enough, time will tell. Hardly a reason to be such a #%£>! though is it?

Thankfully you are a minority, at least your lot are still in the cup eh. 6

tomisamos11 added 17:22 - Mar 7

As for the game, thought we were abysmal first half (but so were they!) second half we were superb but needed someone to take responsibility to put another one away. Frustrating that the ref seemed determined not to give us a penalty, but thats what happens sometimes. Still in a strong position with Middlesborough still to play. Lets stay hopeful! 4

Broganonthewing added 17:22 - Mar 7

The second half as good as I have seen all season, we couldn’t have done anymore (apart from score more obviously) but it was one of those games, it happens. Atrocious refereeing, just not upto standard. Hey ho, still plenty of points to play for! 8

BeachBlue added 17:24 - Mar 7

I was in SAR upper. I cannot believe a penalty wasn't given when Kipre was flattened! If any of you kind people in SBR stand today can tell me otherwise, please do, because I'm baffled! 3

BeachBlue added 17:24 - Mar 7

JPR77 added 17:25 - Mar 7

Matusiwa and Neil went missing first half, We never stung their keepers hands and we were chasing the game after they scored. Should’ve had a penalty at the end but referee was intent on making it all about him. 3

londontractorboy57 added 17:28 - Mar 7

Disappointing we didn't win, sure the teams above will wobble and let us in.

Just couldn't lead my life like Bluebore praying we drop points. 4

Broadbent23 added 17:29 - Mar 7

Surprise Surprise Leicester are party poopers again. Referee was so guilty in not giving us at least two penalties. Maybe too many team changes, maybe the foxes curse, maybe some tiredness who knows. KMc tactics were too predictable. The Championship now becomes harder but we do have both Millwall and Midds at home. All we can do is support the Town to the bitter end of the season . COYB. 2

Saxonblue74 added 17:30 - Mar 7

Awful first half performance, better in the second. A Point is about what we deserved. Time to pray for a QPR win to sugar coat the weekend! What is our “set piece coach” (a ridiculous job at any club) being paid for? In our promotion season we had so much creativity from corners, that’s gone. Swing it to the back post for O’Shea to head over or to the keeper, that’s if we haven’t already given away a free kick for a wrestling match! Not sure what Dan Neil brings to the party, particularly when we have Cajuste and Taylor on the bench. 2

Bert added 17:32 - Mar 7

The right team and the right subs at the right time. Pretty poor first half but deserved three points for our total domination in the second half.The one trick poster obviously cannot see beyond his own rhetoric. No wonder he attracts criticism for his posts. 1

johnwarksshorts added 17:33 - Mar 7

That referee should be nowhere near a Championship match absolutely DIABOLICAL

That said we did cause our own problems in first half, gave away too many free kicks. Looked ponderous at times. Thoroughly enjoyed 2nd half and we should have nicked it at end. 2

jas0999 added 17:34 - Mar 7

Clearly a very poor result against an extremely poor Leicester who are second from bottom in the table. Coventry and Millwall continue to win games, as do Middlesbrough. That’s what you need to do to achieve promotion. We are very inconsistent. Some good away wins, some dreadful away results. Two good back to back home wins, but can’t beat poor sides like Preston or Leicester.



The referee was dreadful today. Awful. But this can’t be an excuse. Just one shot on target in first sixty minutes of football at home. Not good enough. Then, we missed some very simple chances. Put those away or create more in the first half, the referees performance is irrelevant.



Very poor today. Why were we so slow, sloppy and lethargic in the first half? Can’t be tiredness with five changes. This sits with McKenna who clearly failed to get the players up to the intensity required. So very very slow.



Over to KM now to deliver a win at Stoke. A win being a must after this disappointing draw.



4

blueboy1981 added 17:34 - Mar 7

For all the pathetic lame excuses FACT is - we failed at HOME against a team the scum pulverised AWAY !! - easily too !

Deny that Happy Clappeers ? - justifiably you cannot.

Crucial points lost - on what should have been a Home banker three points. -4

G_2024_ITFC added 17:34 - Mar 7

What does the ref do for a living? 1

TimmyH added 17:36 - Mar 7

Called the game spot on (yesterdays pre-match McK interview) about how Leicester always always get something from our games and/or get the rub of the green.



Relying on penalty calls is grasping at straws (although I thought the Kipre one was) as we simply didn't work their keeper enough and didn't do against Hull either, 1st half was too lame with not enough intensity.



Thought O'Shea, Egeli did ok when he came on and Nunez (2nd half) were the best today but a point against a side bang out of confidence and in a relegation place is simply not good enough...Norwich cruised past them last week. 4

