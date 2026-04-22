South West Branch Meet-Up For Charlton
Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 17:50
The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch this evening’s game at Charlton (KO 7.45pm).
The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the Addicks.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
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