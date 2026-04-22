South West Branch Meet-Up For Charlton

Wednesday, 22nd Apr 2026 17:50

The South West Branch of the Supporters Club is meeting up in Bristol to watch this evening’s game at Charlton (KO 7.45pm).

The Stag & Hounds in Old Market Street, around 15 minutes from Temple Meads, is the venue for the meet-up to see Town take on the Addicks.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters