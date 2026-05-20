Loanee Neil Linked With Valencia

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 12:48

Blues loanee Dan Neil is reportedly interesting La Liga Valencia.

Neil joined Town on loan in the second half of the season from Sunderland with his contract with the Wearsiders up this summer.



Newly promoted Coventry and relegated Wolves were previously linked and now, according to TalkSPORT, Valencia are targeting the 24-year-old.

Los Murciélagos’ boss Carlos Corberan is said to rate the midfielder from his time in charge at West Brom.

Neil made nine starts and eight sub appearances for the Blues during his loan spell.

Earlier in the week, Valencia were linked with a move for Town keeper Aro Muric.

Photo: Matchday Images