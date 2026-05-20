Southampton Lose Appeal

Wednesday, 20th May 2026 21:43 Southampton have lost their appeal against their Spygate expulsion from the Championship play-off final. Having admitted spying on play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough, Town - while training at Eastleigh ahead of the 2-2 draw at St Mary’s in the season’s penultimate fixtures - and Oxford United, the Saints were kicked out of the play-offs by an Independent Disciplinary Commission yesterday and docked four points next season. The Hampshire club’s appeal was heard today with the EFL confirming that they were unsuccessful. “A League Arbitration Panel has tonight dismissed Southampton Football Club’s appeal against the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s sanction following the admittance of multiple breaches of EFL regulations,” a statement reads. “The determination means that the original sanction of expulsion from the Sky Bet Championship play-offs remains in place, as does the four-point deduction to be applied to the 2026/27 Championship table and the reprimand in respect of all charges. “The club submitted its appeal following yesterday’s decision of the Independent Disciplinary Commission in respect of breaches of EFL regulations. “As per EFL regulations, the decision of the League Arbitration Panel is final and cannot be appealed. “Following the conclusion of the proceedings, the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Hull City and Middlesbrough is confirmed as taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 23rd May, kicking off at 3.30pm. “The League Arbitration Panel’s written reasons will be published in due course along with the Independent Disciplinary Commission’s full decision.” A statement from the Saints reads: “Southampton Football Club has this evening been informed that the EFL’s League Arbitration Panel has upheld the sanctions imposed earlier this week. As a result, the club will not participate in Saturday’s Championship play-off final. “This is an extremely disappointing outcome for everybody connected with Southampton Football Club. We know how painful this moment will be for our supporters, players, staff, commercial partners and the wider community who have given so much backing to the team throughout the season and we apologise once again to everyone impacted by this. “While we fully acknowledge the seriousness of this matter and the scrutiny that has followed, the club has consistently believed the original sporting sanction was disproportionate, a view that has been widely shared by many in the football community over the last 24 hours. “We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to our supporters for the support, patience and loyalty they have shown throughout an incredibly difficult period. We will share information as soon as possible in relation to ticket refunds for those who bought tickets to Wembley. “Southampton Football Club has a proud history and strong foundations, but it is clear that trust now needs to be rebuilt. That work begins immediately. The club will reflect carefully on the events that have led to this point, learn from them and take the necessary steps to move forward responsibly. “While tonight is a painful moment, this football club will respond with humility, accountability and determination to put things right.” Photo: TWTD



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Paulc added 21:50 - May 20

Not often you can say the football authorities have made the correct decision, acted swiftly and boldly but you have to credit to the EFL here as they will have recommended the sanction to the panel and their reasoning behind it. 10

Karlosfandangal added 21:54 - May 20

All that punishment and then they have lose £130 million to boot



Is Wrexham feel they should be in the play offs and it should be started again

Hull will also look to put in a complaint as they have only a few days to plan against Middlesbrough



Gheees 0

jas0999 added 22:05 - May 20

Did they seriously think it would be okay for them to rock up at Wembley and win this being a PL side. Delusional. 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:07 - May 20

The correct decision. Surely there needs to be an internal investigation at Southampton? Whoever sanctioned these actions, either individually or collectively, have cost the club and immeasurable amount. Good news for Town in my opinion as they were probably best equipped for a place in the prem. 2

Gforce added 22:11 - May 20

Common sense prevails,the only sensible outcome and justice has been served.

They also should have been heavily fined.

After all that shenanigans, I still hope Hull go up. 3

trevski_s added 22:12 - May 20

GOOD, glad the EFL didnt back down. Southampton lucky they didnt get penalised even more for evening trying to appeal it when they openly admitted they did it and did it more than once (bet they did more than 3 and just won't admit it)



Now roll on Saturday, come on the Tigers (been backing them the whole playoffs) as then I can continue to watch Town play at the MKM (I live up this way but supported Town for about 29 years) 1

RetroBlue added 22:20 - May 20

Bloody good job, now piss off back to the championship.....for years! 1

RetroBlue added 22:21 - May 20

....in fact, add on another -10 points deduction to the 4 they've already got. 0

AJW1971 added 22:28 - May 20

Good 1

IndianaBlue added 22:31 - May 20

No matter how harsh the decision Southampton think this is, it is the only one that could be reached.

If there were allowed back in it would open the door for other teams to do the same and know that they could effectively get away with it.

EFL had to send a message that these actions would not be tolerated.

I do feel sorry for the Saints fans in all this. They have not done anything wrong and need to be shown some sympathy. 1

thepommylump added 22:37 - May 20

All they got was a 1 game forfeit and a 4 point deduction! 0

Barty added 22:38 - May 20

Good. IMO their punishment should have been much worse. 1

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