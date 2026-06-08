Striker Wilson Remains On Town's List
Monday, 8th Jun 2026 18:11
Striker Callum Wilson, who is set to leave West Ham United on a free transfer this summer, remains on Town’s list of potential recruits, TWTD understands.
As revealed at the time, the Blues showed interest in the 34-year-old in January as they looked to add to their attacking strength but the former England international remained with the Hammers for the final months of the campaign, scoring seven goals in 11 Premier League starts and 21 sub appearances.
While no approach has been made, it’s understood Wilson remains a name on the list as the Blues prepare for their return to the top flight.
Town look set to target more Premier League experience and foreign players this summer than was the case two years ago following their last promotion.
Wilson, who was capped nine times by England, scoring twice, is reportedly also interesting another of the sides promoted from the Championship, Hull City.
Having started his career with Coventry City, during which time he spent time on loan at Kettering and Tamworth, Wilson moved on to Bournemouth in 2014 and then in 2020 Newcastle United, where he spent five years until his move to West Ham on a one-year deal last summer during Graham Potter’s brief time in charge.
Meanwhile, the Blues are again being linked with Paris FC’s Algeria international winger Ilan Kebbal.
The 27-year-old was previously mentioned in connection with Town in January when club sources played down the reports.
While we understand Kebbal, who is also being linked with Brentford having netted nine goals in 29 games in Ligue 1 last season, is a player the Blues are aware of, it’s not expected an approach will be made.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
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