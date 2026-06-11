Ashton: We Need to Move Swiftly

Thursday, 11th Jun 2026 17:38 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the club will move swiftly to appoint a new manager, Kieran McKenna having stepped down after a hugely successful four-and-a-half-year spell yesterday. Ashton brought McKenna to the club in December 2021 and paid tribute to the first Blues boss to win three promotions and the first to win two to the top flight, not just for his work on the field but also off it. Turning to the job of replacing the Northern Irishman, Ashton says the club will aim to work quickly to identify and appoint the new man. “We have to move forward at pace and, let’s be really clear, that will happen at pace,” he told TownTV. “We have a season to prepare for, we need to appoint a new manager and we will need to move into the football player market as regards players coming in and players going out. So we need to move swiftly.” It’s understood the Blues will look to make the appointment within a fortnight, perhaps as soon as next week. Quizzed on the timeframe, Ashton added: “Imminent, but it will be thorough. The process will probably be very similar to the process that we ran when we recruited and appointed Kieran. “It’ll be very detailed, it’ll be very thorough, but we do need to move swiftly and fans need to be assured that we’re on top of this and we will make the right decision for this football club as soon as we can.” Asked for his message to fans, he added: “We’ve built this club over five years on consistency, trying to do the right thing all of the time. “Kieran’s been a major part in that and whilst there will be sadness, a wise man once said to me, ’don’t be sad, celebrate the fact that it happened’. “And I think we need to celebrate the fact that Kieran McKenna came to us as an unknown manager, untested and proven, and it’s been a pleasure and delight to see him grow into a Premier League manager. “And it’s right, it’s his time, he’s earned the right to move on in the way he wants to move on, but this club has to move forward. “And I’ve said this time and time again, we are so much more effective, so much more powerful as a football club when we move together as one. “So, whilst people will be upset and will be worried and will be nervous, we’ll do the right thing by the football club, we’ll make the best appointment we can and if we move together as one, we’ll attack the Premier League.” Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy has been one of two big movers in the betting over the course of the day with the 47-year-old Irishman priced as low as 4/1 by some bookies. The former midfielder saw the Bluebirds to promotion to the Championship last season following spells in charge of Rochdale and Manchester City’s development squad. Norwegian Kjetil Knutsen, boss of Champions League overachievers Bodo/Glimt, has also come into the reckoning with some bookmakers listing him as low as 3/1. However, the 57-year-old, who has never managed outside Norway, has appeared to suggest he will stay with his current club having been linked with Celtic this summer. Former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil remains an odds-on favourite at 8/13 with one of his Molineux successors, Rob Edwards, who was sacked by the relegated Midlanders earlier today, priced at 6/1. Edwards may well come into Ashton’s thoughts having been on the list of potential replacements for McKenna when there was speculation regarding his future in the summer of 2024, as was England assistant coach Anthony Barry. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s odds have come in with the former Manchester United manager at 4/1, with one-time Blues loanee Liam Rosenior at 5/1. Photo: TWTD



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trevski_s added 17:46 - Jun 11

Whoever we get in is going to have some big shoes to fill but im sure Ashton will bring in the right person for the job. Out the names listed I wouldnt mind either Ole (already has good connections and McKenna would probably recommend him) or the Bodo/Glimt manager (could bring Kasper Hogh with him) 8

aas1010 added 17:48 - Jun 11

My moneys on ole . He knows the coaching staff he been seen watching the matches so yea ole 3

Mariner1974 added 17:50 - Jun 11

It's funny how we were so close to losing Ashton during the Farage debacle, but we lose the special one McKenna instead.



One thing I would say about Ashton here, he was savvy enough to pick McKenna out from the candidates to bring this club to where it is now, had the ability to persuade him to stay when Brighton and Palace came calling, and as he points out, amongst the sadness (& I am mightily gutted to lose our best signing since Pablo Counago), let's remember the great times and how lucky we've been this past 5 tears to have McKenna steering to ship to 3 promotions and to places we could only dream of in the Marcus Evans/ pandemic Lambert era.



What a manager, what a human being, and what a great time it's been to be an Ipswich Town supporter.



Let's hope the next guy who comes in can be as wonderful, astute and successful as the young Irishman.

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ITFC_1994 added 17:58 - Jun 11

The list of favourites from the bookies is getting a little bit more interesting/exciting.... let's hope it continues that way.



It would be annoying if we got Edwards after he signed Trippier and Jimenez at Wolves as they'd be two players I'd have happily had here. Not that I want or could imagine we'll end up with Edwards! 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:05 - Jun 11

Shouldn't take long, it was reported yesterday that the club knew about KM's decision 2 weeks ago. So I'm assuming things have been happening behind the scenes since then. I'm going to be honest, I'm not overwhelmed by a lot of the names I've seen bandied around, and 2/3 I'd say severely underwhelmed by. However as I've said in another post, whoever it turns out to be will get my backing, as I want the club to prosper, and to do that, the manager will need to as well! I don't envy whoever it is, he's got a hard act to follow and the job of trying to keep us in the PL next season. We will need to give him our backing and see where it leads us! 6

blueboy1981 added 18:08 - Jun 11

As always some wild, wonderful, and wacky, views and opinions - from a likewise section of people.

Time will tell, but the focus very much now on Ashton after after a questionable past season from him.

Time as always will tell, with whatever outcome materialises. -2

BeachBlue added 18:08 - Jun 11

I personally want Solskjaer. 0

bluesissy added 18:18 - Jun 11

Solskjaer for me...the rest of the names so far are pony..... 0

Pettabelieveit added 18:28 - Jun 11

Majorly underwhelming list of names. 1

darkhorse28 added 18:34 - Jun 11

Jeez. Can’t believe people suggesting Ole, just because something something Man Utd, awful, sacked at every club at a decent level, almost ruined his Utd legacy and 30 points at Cardiff, then sacked for not being EFL quality.



Gets merit for having a better record at Utd than most that followed, but that’s SUCH a low bar and with the squad they had, a massive under achievement…, we need to be SO much more progressive and thinking much bigger.



I mean 30 points would be progress, but there’s zero chance Ole keeps this group up - and what connections does he have .., that was one of the worst periods of Utd recruitment in their history, and arguably he set them up for the failures to come.



£400 million including Dan James, De Beek, Telles, PAUL MCSHANE, Tom Heaton.



He did sign Bruno - but £400 million on mostly really poor players and the only ever manager that made Ronaldo look average!



Fed up of our fans that have zero standards for our club. Do better. We’re better than this. We deserve better than Ole.., much better. Bank on Frank.



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ThaiBlue added 18:34 - Jun 11

Thomas Frank 4 me 1

Gforce added 18:37 - Jun 11

I wouldn't be at all surprised if we end up with someone totally unexpected, who's not on any lists.

We will see very soon. 1

Stato added 18:41 - Jun 11

For the upcoming season recruitment night be more important than the first team coach. I assume the club will continue to source players then give the manager the final say. Its goung to be a massive task 0

Gforce added 18:41 - Jun 11

@Darkhorse....You are spot on with that post,Ole is definitely not the answer and he has a dreadful track record, as you say. 0

Madvic22 added 18:44 - Jun 11

Glasner?? 0

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