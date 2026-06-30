Vote TWTD!

Tuesday, 30th Jun 2026 17:21

Nominations for the Football Content Awards 2026 are now open with new categories having been added this year.

Last year, TWTD was among the finalists for the Best Club Content Creator – Football League section, while the club was nominated in the Football League and Women’s categories.

Nominations for TWTD, which can be submitted here, would be appreciated in the Best Club Content Creator – Premier League section and new Best Written Football Content classification, along with votes for your other favourite Town media in 24 main categories.

Once nominations close on August 5th, entries will be reviewed, cleaned and organised by category.

The judging panel will then assess and determine the final shortlists from the information submitted, as well as public content and supporting links.

The final award winners will be decided through a combination of judging and public voting.

The winners will be announced live at the Football Content Awards 2026 in November with Gold, Silver and Bronze honours in the main categories.

A Hall of Fame Award will be treated separately from the main public categories, recognising a long-term contribution to football content, media and digital football culture.

Photo: Football Content Awards