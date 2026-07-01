Town Investor Clara Vista Completes Frosinone Acquisition

Wednesday, 1st Jul 2026 15:10

Clara Vista Investment Partners, one of the investors in Town, has completed its takeover of Serie A new boys Frosinone.

TWTD revealed a fortnight ago that Clara Vista was the Town-related entity looking to buy into Frosinone, Italian reports having erroneously claimed Gamechanger 20, the Blues’ overall owner, was looking to do so. We also revealed talks are taking place with La Liga Levante.

Bob Gold, managing partner of Clara Vista and one of the three board members of Portman Holdings LLC, which owns 45 per cent of Gamechanger, is joining the Frosinone board along with two other Clara Vista representatives.

Frosinone president Maurizio Stirpe, who has been in his position for 23 years, has sold an 80 per cent stake to Clara Vista for €41.5 million (£35.7 million).

“With this operation, Clara Vista, by injecting liquidity into Frosinone, will acquire an 80 per cent ownership stake. I will hold 20 per cent,” Stirpe explained at a press conference.

“They will also have a majority stake of 51 per cent in the company that manages the infrastructure.

“I will remain in office for two years with Rosario Zoino serving as CEO. Bob Gold, Charlie Lambropoulos and Wills Hapworth will be members of the board of directors.”

He added: “This is not a two-year caretaker presidency. At the end of the second year, we will reconvene and based on the usefulness, effectiveness and our ability to work together, we will draw up plans for the years to come. It will not be a transitional presidency, but an operational one.”

Outlining further details of the deal, he continued: “We will work together to continue the programme of recent years, aiming to merge it with the many ideas the fund has brought us.

“Clara Vista perfectly complements all our expertise; they have what we lack and vice versa. We must avoid operational overlaps.

“The fund comprises US investors with significant financial capacity, including in NFL franchises. According to Forbes, it has an endowment of $250 million (£188.78 million).

“It possesses financial leadership and operational expertise in media and technology. In September 2025, it completed the acquisition of Ipswich Town [sic] and operates across the United States, England and now Italy, with the aim of expanding into Spain.”

Clara Vista was part of the Bright Path Sports Partners investment in Town in March 2024, then took a further stake at the end of last year.

It is now one of three groups with a broadly equal stake in Portman Holdings LLC which owns 45 per cent of Town owner Gamechanger 20, alongside ORG and the Three Lions Fund. Bright Path, in which Clara Vista maintains its original investment, has 43 per cent with the rest shared among small shareholders.

Despite the Clara Vista link with Town, there is no suggestion that the Blues would be part of a multi-club arrangement.

It was no secret that Clara Vista had been looking to invest in other clubs, its website makes that intention clear referencing Serie A and other leagues around the globe.

Photo: Matchday Images