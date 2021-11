Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bailey Clements ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Fraser ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Bersant Celina ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dave Richards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Kashket ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Offord ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Billy Sass-Davies ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Michael Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rio Adebisi ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Finney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Lowery ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Regan Griffiths ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Long ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chris Porter ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ben Knight ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mikael Mandron

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v Crewe Alexandra Match Reports TractorFrog added 17:07 - Nov 28



Brilliant performance from Christian Walton, what a great goalkeeper he is. Impressed too with Donacien and Celina for that wondergoal. Bonne has been outstanding this season but that was a poor match from him. 0



kpblues added 17:14 - Nov 28



A win but worrying.

We are starting to look like a Paul Lambert team.

The manager bigging up the other team beforehand and passing sideways and backwards in the match.

Too many having a break. Not sure what Fraser and Evans offer the team in terms of going forwards.

Clements had a better game but with only one foot he is always going to be limited.

0