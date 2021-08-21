Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kane Vincent-Young ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Burgess ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hayden Coulson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rekeem Harper ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Fraser ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Penney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andrew Fisher ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Warren O'Hora ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Darling ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dean Lewington ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tennai Watson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matthew O'Riley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ethan Robson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Zak Jules ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Twine ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mohamed Eisa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Brown ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Martin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aden Baldwin

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v MK Dons Match Reports arc added 17:18 - Aug 21



Time to recognise (already) that our much vaunted midfield pair aren't as good as we hoped. Harper shows touches but often looks behind the pace and so rarely produces anything positive. And Evans was frightful today, even before giving the goal away. I would give Carroll a chance beside Harper in the next match. Let's hope it's all just teething problems! 4



arc added 17:22 - Aug 21



Time to recognise (already) that our much vaunted midfield pair aren't as good as we hoped. Harper shows touches but often looks behind the pace and so rarely produces anything positive. And Evans was frightful today, even before giving the goal away. I would give Carroll a chance beside Harper in the next match. Let's hope it's all just teething problems! 0



runningout added 17:51 - Aug 21



Players showing un- needed pressure causing lack of knowhow, in a league that they should not take lightly 0



TractorFrog added 18:03 - Aug 21



Great match!



Hladky - very good performance. Lots of excellent saves and not to blame for the goals.

Woolfenden - mostly very good but unfortunately responsible for the goals.

Burgess - solid throughout.

Vincent-Young - fantastic assist, but not great defensively.

Coulson - good in attack, but made a few errors.

Evans - not much to say, an average performance.

Harper - good at first but seemed to tire and made some mistakes.

Burns - average performance, a few good moments and unlucky not to score.

Fraser - struggled to get into the game but an excellent assist.

Edwards - brilliant footwork and lots of attacks, but not involved as much as hoped.

Bonne - superb. Two perfect finishes, and is the best finisher at Ipswich for some time.

Penney - very good when introduced. Unlucky to be dropped.

Dobra - didn’t influence the game much but did some good running.

Carroll - barely involved but didn’t have much time. 0



