Ipswich Town 2 v 2 MK Dons
SkyBet League One
Saturday, 21st August 2021 Kick-off 15:00

Vaclav Hladky
Kane Vincent-Young
Luke Woolfenden
Cameron Burgess
Hayden Coulson
Rekeem Harper
Lee Evans
Wes Burns
Scott Fraser
Kyle Edwards
Macauley Bonne
Matt Penney
Armando Dobra
Tom Carroll
Andrew Fisher
Warren O'Hora
Harry Darling
Dean Lewington
Tennai Watson
Matthew O'Riley
Ethan Robson
Zak Jules
Scott Twine
Mohamed Eisa
Troy Parrott
Ryan Brown
Josh Martin
Aden Baldwin

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Ipswich Town v MK Dons Match Reports

arc added 17:18 - Aug 21

Time to recognise (already) that our much vaunted midfield pair aren't as good as we hoped. Harper shows touches but often looks behind the pace and so rarely produces anything positive. And Evans was frightful today, even before giving the goal away. I would give Carroll a chance beside Harper in the next match. Let's hope it's all just teething problems!
4


runningout added 17:51 - Aug 21

Players showing un- needed pressure causing lack of knowhow, in a league that they should not take lightly
0


TractorFrog added 18:03 - Aug 21

Great match!

Hladky - very good performance. Lots of excellent saves and not to blame for the goals.
Woolfenden - mostly very good but unfortunately responsible for the goals.
Burgess - solid throughout.
Vincent-Young - fantastic assist, but not great defensively.
Coulson - good in attack, but made a few errors.
Evans - not much to say, an average performance.
Harper - good at first but seemed to tire and made some mistakes.
Burns - average performance, a few good moments and unlucky not to score.
Fraser - struggled to get into the game but an excellent assist.
Edwards - brilliant footwork and lots of attacks, but not involved as much as hoped.
Bonne - superb. Two perfect finishes, and is the best finisher at Ipswich for some time.
Penney - very good when introduced. Unlucky to be dropped.
Dobra - didn’t influence the game much but did some good running.
Carroll - barely involved but didn’t have much time.
0


