Your Cheltenham Town v Ipswich Town Match Reports NormEmerges added 21:57 - Aug 17



What can you make of that? A match we were controlling, a good opening goal, then Bonne amazingly contrives to make and then miss an open goal, and we were never the same again. Cheltenham grew into it, took their chances, we never really made any more chances, and it all slipped away. By the end we looked well beaten. We lost it in midfield - couldn't stop them overrunning us when they were coming forward, couldn't make chances when we were on the attack. It's clear Cook hasn't got the right components of this team together - yet (I hope). But we are already falling some way behind the pace of the early league leaders... 0



Telford_Blue added 21:59 - Aug 17



Second half I don’t remember an attempt on target. We looked totally in control for 45. Not sure about what happened with what looked like a hideous miss in the first half. Second half out fought out muscled out desired. No guile to break down then having every man behind the ball. We looked like we were fearing every Ben Tozer long throw. We look like we have some good players. Edwards was a threat, piggot was for me totally ineffective, too much passing it along the back and to the keeper. Yes I know we need to keep the ball but next to no penetration. Can see glimmers but it needs sorting and quickly. 0



