By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
cookies
and to abide by our
Terms and Conditions
.
We in turn value your personal details in accordance with our
Privacy Policy
.
Please
log in
or
register
. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Home
News
Forum
Interactive
Prediction League
Chat
Team Selector
League Calculator
Ground Guide
Questionnaire
TWTD on Twitter
TWTD on Facebook
Multimedia
Highlights
Ipswich Town
Championship
League One
League Two
Podcasts
Ipswich Town
Life's a Pitch
Blue Monday
Ipswich Fanzone
Naked Football Show
General Football
Blogs
Polls
Fixtures
Stats
Squad
Tables
Club
ITFC.co.uk
ITFC Club Shop
ITFC Tickets
ITFC Supporters' Club
Live Scores
Betting
Shop
Classifieds
Ipswich Autographs
Ipswich Programmes
Ipswich Shirts
Ipswich Scarves
Toffs Retro Shirts
Tickets
Ipswich Regent
Ipswich Corn Exchange
Barrow 2
v
0 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Wednesday, 15th December 2021 Kick-off 19:45
Preview
Selector
Ground
Report
Ratings
Reaction
H2H
Gallery
Rate Players
Display Ratings
Season Summary
My Ratings
Voting is
OPEN
. Click
here
to submit your votes.
Paul
Farman
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Jones
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matthew
Platt
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joe
Grayson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Connor
Brown
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Ollie
Banks
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tom
White
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Patrick
Brough
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Jordan
Stevens
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Robbie
Gotts
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Josh
Gordon
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Mark
Ellis
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Offrande
Zanzala
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Josh
Kay
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Christian
Walton
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kane
Vincent-Young
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Aristote
Nsiala
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Cameron
Burgess
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Matt
Penney
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Sone
Aluko
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Idris
El Mizouni
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Tom
Carroll
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Scott
Fraser
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Kayden
Jackson
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
James
Norwood
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Luke
Woolfenden
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Joe
Pigott
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Conor
Chaplin
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Janoi
Donacien
Referee
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Match Rating
?
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Your Barrow v Ipswich Town Match Reports
TractorFrog
added 21:49 - Dec 15
You s**t b*stard.
0
rickw
added 21:55 - Dec 15
First half we played like a Sunday league team, second half we improved to a L2 team level!
I don't think any outfield players deserved more than a 1 for their first half performance....
0
silkcutblue
added 21:56 - Dec 15
No morsey
0
DifferentGravy
added 22:04 - Dec 15
Both players and JM have to hold their hands up on this.
Two up front first half but never turned their defence or found feet.
Mcgreal recognizes the pitch is bad and we need to win the battle....then plays a midfield of Aluko(luxury wide player) playing narrow - hardly received the ball. Carroll(lightweight) - only passed backwards and sideways, putting our back four under unnecessary pressure. Fraser (ineffective) - has done nothing all season. On top of this Toto gave the ball away EVERY single time. So, without feeding the forwards.....we were essentially playing with 5 men. What a surprise we got well and truly stuffed first half.
Second half Once we began to turn their defence and Morsey came on to get a grip of midfield....we were at least in the game.....and Ok, Mcgreal made the required changes.....but it was TOO LATE!
Carroll not good enough. Toto tries but is an accident waiting to happen and surrenders the ball far too often. Jackson is an athlete but not a footballer.
Regardless of formation you have to win the battle first. Stay solid and impose yourselves Mcgreals narrow tactics with lightweight fair players was completely the wrong thing and a home win was easy money an hour before kick off. But the desire from 7/8 of the players was beyond a joke.
0
chopra777
added 22:07 - Dec 15
A much change side again, but with the Nowood/Jackson front two . The team did not look too bad. The first was no better than last season. Wrong tactics, no spirit and we let a 4th division side make us look like pub players. A second half with some changes appeared to work, but once again we looked second best. Is the team doctor available we need major surgery.
0
DerryfromBury
added 22:11 - Dec 15
What a shower. Absolute disgrace
0
Billysherlockblue
added 22:18 - Dec 15
Im 58 yrs old and luv the town but thats the worst i have ever witnessed. Kvy only one out there. And they didnt even look dissopointed. 1st time in my life im actually ashamed of my greatest passion thats IPSWICH TOWN FC
0
Glossopippies
added 22:24 - Dec 15
Too little continuity of players and formation. Better in the second half but the horse had bolted.
0
VanDusen
added 22:26 - Dec 15
I actually would have given Morsy the highest rating - at least he showed some fight and nearly managed to get a red card for it...
0
About Us
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Cookies
Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2021