Your Barrow v Ipswich Town Match Reports TractorFrog added 21:49 - Dec 15



You s**t b*stard. 0



rickw added 21:55 - Dec 15



First half we played like a Sunday league team, second half we improved to a L2 team level!

I don't think any outfield players deserved more than a 1 for their first half performance.... 0



silkcutblue added 21:56 - Dec 15



No morsey 0



DifferentGravy added 22:04 - Dec 15



Both players and JM have to hold their hands up on this.



Two up front first half but never turned their defence or found feet.



Mcgreal recognizes the pitch is bad and we need to win the battle....then plays a midfield of Aluko(luxury wide player) playing narrow - hardly received the ball. Carroll(lightweight) - only passed backwards and sideways, putting our back four under unnecessary pressure. Fraser (ineffective) - has done nothing all season. On top of this Toto gave the ball away EVERY single time. So, without feeding the forwards.....we were essentially playing with 5 men. What a surprise we got well and truly stuffed first half.



Second half Once we began to turn their defence and Morsey came on to get a grip of midfield....we were at least in the game.....and Ok, Mcgreal made the required changes.....but it was TOO LATE!



Carroll not good enough. Toto tries but is an accident waiting to happen and surrenders the ball far too often. Jackson is an athlete but not a footballer.



Regardless of formation you have to win the battle first. Stay solid and impose yourselves Mcgreals narrow tactics with lightweight fair players was completely the wrong thing and a home win was easy money an hour before kick off. But the desire from 7/8 of the players was beyond a joke.

0



chopra777 added 22:07 - Dec 15



A much change side again, but with the Nowood/Jackson front two . The team did not look too bad. The first was no better than last season. Wrong tactics, no spirit and we let a 4th division side make us look like pub players. A second half with some changes appeared to work, but once again we looked second best. Is the team doctor available we need major surgery. 0



DerryfromBury added 22:11 - Dec 15



What a shower. Absolute disgrace 0



Billysherlockblue added 22:18 - Dec 15



Im 58 yrs old and luv the town but thats the worst i have ever witnessed. Kvy only one out there. And they didnt even look dissopointed. 1st time in my life im actually ashamed of my greatest passion thats IPSWICH TOWN FC 0



Glossopippies added 22:24 - Dec 15



Too little continuity of players and formation. Better in the second half but the horse had bolted. 0



VanDusen added 22:26 - Dec 15



I actually would have given Morsy the highest rating - at least he showed some fight and nearly managed to get a red card for it... 0



