Your Barnsley v Ipswich Town Match Reports TrueBlue61 added 22:22 - Apr 25



Another very profesional job well done the blues and well done the blue fans fantastic support you drove the team on.Great to be a town fan right now roll on saturday for icing on the cake. 1



chopra777 added 22:43 - Apr 25



Going into this match created so many questions about us. Both team appeared on paper to be equally matched. After 40 minutes it looked like a 0 0 draw with both sides cancelling each other. We did the unbelievable and created 2 minutes of utter magic. Broadband and Hurst combined to give us a 2 goal lead which must have left Barnsley stunned. But give Barnsley their due they kept on battling and this game was good. Cometh the man CC does it again. Broadband penalty does not matter. Promotion now on the horizon. 0