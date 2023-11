Voting was locked for this match at midnight on Sunday 12th November but you may still add your mini match reports. Note that members and non-members alike were able to vote. Vaclav Hladky 7.4 Harry Clarke 5.9 Luke Woolfenden 6.3 Cameron Burgess 6.4 Leif Davis 7.2 Sam Morsy 7.1 Jack Taylor 8.1 Omari Hutchinson 7.1 Conor Chaplin 7.0 Nathan Broadhead 6.1 George Hirst 7.2 Wes Burns 6.6 Freddie Ladapo 5.3 Marcus Harness 5.9 Dane Scarlett 5.8 Massimo Luongo 5.8 6.0 Carl Rushworth 5.4 Harrison Ashby 5.5 Harry Darling 5.6 Bashir Humphreys 5.5 Josh Tymon 5.9 Jay Fulton 6.1 Matt Grimes 5.0 Liam Cullen 5.8 Jamie Paterson 7.6 Jamal Lowe 5.7 Jerry Yates 5.1 Kyle Naughton 5.3 Liam Walsh 5.4 Oliver Cooper

Referee 4.4 Match Rating 7.3



Your Ipswich Town v Swansea City Match Reports Johnny_Boy7 added 18:05 - Nov 11



Goals galore, could have been more. Slow start and Swans deserved their early lead. Comeback initiated by another wonder strike from Jack Taylor. Town then had a purple patch that was only ended by the halftime whistle. Connor Chaplin's quick feet squeezing the ball in at the near post was the only goal to show for all the pressure. After halftime Town continued to press and were finally given a penalty for an off the ball foul. When Liam Cullen was dismissed for a second bookable offence, the Swans were going to find it hard to get anything out of the match. Town did contrive an exciting finish by switching off and allowing Jamal Lowe to skip through challenges for an excellent finish. Ref was poor, not helped by a linesman guessing at offside decisions as he failed to keep up with play. 1



USA added 18:27 - Nov 11



Can we have squat numbers against the away team. I never know the names, just the numbers 2



PositivelyPortman added 18:40 - Nov 11



Hoping Williams is back again sooner rather than later.

I’m still nervous with Clarke playing as he’s so unpredictable, and his game alternates second by second too. 7



Pilgrimblue added 08:44 - Nov 12



It’s amazing how many chances were created but not enough taken! Thank goodness for Taylor and Haladky for securing three points. KMc has lots to work on in the break esp the defence with yet another early goal conceded. We’ve got to get control much quicker as better teams will punish us. 1