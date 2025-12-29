By continuing to use the site, you agree to our use of
Coventry City 0
v
2 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Monday, 29th December 2025 Kick-off 18:00
Preview
Selector
Predictions
Report
Ratings
Reaction
Table
H2H
Gallery
Your Coventry City v Ipswich Town Match Reports
ploughman
added 20:14 - Dec 29
Grea to see that our sell on clause of defenders scoring for us is being honoured again!
3
ploughman
added 20:14 - Dec 29
Grea to see that our sell on clause of defenders scoring for us is being honoured again!
0
Glossopippies
added 20:28 - Dec 29
Ipswich outstanding, from front to back and particularly across the middle. The defence looked more solid with Jacob Greaves at left back
4
Robert_Garrett
added 20:42 - Dec 29
Ref kept the game humming throughout - on another day we would have had six and deserved it. Such was the conviction of out team with the situation. Clarkey was a thron in their side all the time. made Coventry look very ordinary.
0
Bazza8564
added 20:54 - Dec 29
Walton won't get plaudits for this game, but he dominated the air, big difference.
Clarke superb and revels in the away games,Greaves looks good away from home at LB. Egeli looks as though he needs ago at the 10 with more freedom to move, Azon i think is a sub not a starter, so we need Akpom to start thursday.
So much more energy today, much more like the capability we have
0
Pilgrimblue
added 21:05 - Dec 29
Quality performance
0
