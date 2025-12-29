Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Carl Rushworth ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Milan van Ewijk ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Liam Kitching ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Miguel Ángel Brau ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Victor Torp ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Grimes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tatsuhiro Sakamoto ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Rudoni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ephron Mason-Clark ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Haji Wright ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Eccles ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jamie Allen ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ellis Simms ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Walton ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Darnell Furlong ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dara O'Shea ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cedric Kipre ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jacob Greaves ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Azor Matusiwa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Taylor ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sindre Walle Egeli ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marcelino Nunez ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Clarke ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Iván Azón ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jaden Philogene ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cameron Humphreys ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jens Cajuste ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Chuba Akpom

Your Coventry City v Ipswich Town Match Reports ploughman added 20:14 - Dec 29



Grea to see that our sell on clause of defenders scoring for us is being honoured again! 3



ploughman added 20:14 - Dec 29



Glossopippies added 20:28 - Dec 29



Ipswich outstanding, from front to back and particularly across the middle. The defence looked more solid with Jacob Greaves at left back 4



Robert_Garrett added 20:42 - Dec 29



Bazza8564 added 20:54 - Dec 29



Walton won't get plaudits for this game, but he dominated the air, big difference.

Clarke superb and revels in the away games,Greaves looks good away from home at LB. Egeli looks as though he needs ago at the 10 with more freedom to move, Azon i think is a sub not a starter, so we need Akpom to start thursday.

Pilgrimblue added 21:05 - Dec 29



