Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Coventry City 0 v 2 Ipswich Town
EFL Championship
Monday, 29th December 2025 Kick-off 18:00

Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes.

Carl Rushworth
Milan van Ewijk
Luke Woolfenden
Liam Kitching
Miguel Ángel Brau
Victor Torp
Matt Grimes
Tatsuhiro Sakamoto
Jack Rudoni
Ephron Mason-Clark
Haji Wright
Josh Eccles
Jamie Allen
Ellis Simms
Christian Walton
Darnell Furlong
Dara O'Shea
Cedric Kipre
Jacob Greaves
Azor Matusiwa
Jack Taylor
Sindre Walle Egeli
Marcelino Nunez
Jack Clarke
Iván Azón
Jaden Philogene
Cameron Humphreys
Wes Burns
Jens Cajuste
Chuba Akpom

Referee 
Match Rating 


Your Coventry City v Ipswich Town Match Reports

ploughman added 20:14 - Dec 29

Grea to see that our sell on clause of defenders scoring for us is being honoured again!
3


ploughman added 20:14 - Dec 29

Grea to see that our sell on clause of defenders scoring for us is being honoured again!
0


Glossopippies added 20:28 - Dec 29

Ipswich outstanding, from front to back and particularly across the middle. The defence looked more solid with Jacob Greaves at left back
4


Robert_Garrett added 20:42 - Dec 29

Ref kept the game humming throughout - on another day we would have had six and deserved it. Such was the conviction of out team with the situation. Clarkey was a thron in their side all the time. made Coventry look very ordinary.
0


Bazza8564 added 20:54 - Dec 29

Walton won't get plaudits for this game, but he dominated the air, big difference.
Clarke superb and revels in the away games,Greaves looks good away from home at LB. Egeli looks as though he needs ago at the 10 with more freedom to move, Azon i think is a sub not a starter, so we need Akpom to start thursday.
So much more energy today, much more like the capability we have
0


Pilgrimblue added 21:05 - Dec 29

Quality performance
0


About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025