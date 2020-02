Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Joe Day ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke O'Neill ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Terell Thomas ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Rod McDonald ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Shane McLoughlin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Max Sanders ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Hartigan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Reilly ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Paul Osew ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mitchell Pinnock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Wagstaff ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Rudoni ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Skuse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Flynn Downes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Emyr Huws ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Earl ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Will Keane

Your AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town Match Reports prebbs007 added 21:59 - Feb 11



Utter 💩



robmonkey007 added 22:05 - Feb 11



Holy cr*p we are f*ckin useless. This is an appalling state our club are in. Huge clearout over the summer, hope to god we can hold on to our young talented players and we go again next season. Evans and Lambert have properly f*cked this right up.........yet we can endure this for another five seasons.



Les57 added 22:06 - Feb 11



I have now accepted we really are just a mediocre league 1 side. To scape a point at Wimbledon is not acceptable. It was a good job we had a decent start otherwise we would be in a relegation battle.



Alexwaddell added 22:26 - Feb 11



We are NOT creating chances and are too negative and have nothing from midfield. We need Sears and Dozell in this team. No point in having 60% posession in a game and being toothless infront of goal. It would be a small miracle if we even made the play offs at this rate. As Mick Mills said Lambert is bluffing the supporters and the players...tonite he said it was as it is....we just do not have the players to do it...FFS why not get bloody Burley and Mills in to turn it round...dear me I despair. We have the biggest squad of mediocre players in the league....so what...the players are not doing it even though they should be. Really disappointing we have no goal threat and a defensive midfield. At the end of the day the players are comfortable...even in defeat

0



meekreech added 22:36 - Feb 11



I see in the ratings the Ipswich reject has a higher score than the town star players!