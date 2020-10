Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Lankester ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Hawkins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Armando Dobra ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Emyr Huws ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Bonham ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Maghoma ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Tucker ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Zech Medley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Graham ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Robbie McKenzie ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Dempsey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alex MacDonald ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 John Akinde ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Dominic Samuel ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Walsh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Vadaine Oliver ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Scott Robertson

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v Gillingham Match Reports TractorFrog added 21:19 - Oct 27



Great in the first half, but Gillingham were better in the second half. I believe a fair reflection of the match would be 2-1 to Ipswich Town, with the two Ipswich goals coming in the first half and the Gillingham goal in the second half. 1



chopra777 added 21:30 - Oct 27



Town got the decorators in tonight. A match similar to watching paint dry. We huffed and puffed against a team you just put the barriers up. A bit like a team of nuns and we needed a Bishop to liven things up. Bless you Teddy. We need a few hale Marys to get our team firing again. PL get well soon. 1



Stourbridgeblue added 21:35 - Oct 27



Huffing and puffing over the line. 0



RobsonWark added 21:45 - Oct 27



We never really looked liked scoring in the first half. Too much passing backwards by the midfield players. Gillingham could have scored 3 goals in the second half before TB scored. 0



hongkongblue added 21:46 - Oct 27



Not enough from Hawkins for me holds the ball up

But doesn’t look like putting it in the net lost shape in

Midfield second half don’t think lankester is right man

To play in the middle need to play him further up or out wide

Woolfy and mcguiness hopefully given another chance of nsiala

Still lacking goals I feel against better opposition Chambers still

The doubters wrong this season good on him #clubman 👏🏻 1



hongkongblue added 21:49 - Oct 27



Sorry Robsonwark ment to press thumbs up not down 👍🏼 0



Robert_Garrett added 22:09 - Oct 27



Three points in the barrel. How it gets there is better than being diappointed. Bish makes all the difference. 0