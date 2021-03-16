Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Alex Cairns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Hill ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Callum Connolly ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harrison Holgate ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Batty ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Rossiter ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Finley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Danny Andrew ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gerard Garner ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kyle Vassell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Morris ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harvey Saunders ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harrison Biggins ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Wilson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Myles Kenlock ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Cole Skuse ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Andre Dozzell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Gwion Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Troy Parrott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Lankester ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Drinan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Harrop

Your Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town Match Reports Nthsuffolkblue added 21:47 - Mar 16



Outmuscled and outfought in every department on a horrible pitch. Simply second best to a well organised and hard working side. 3



Buryblue78 added 21:48 - Mar 16



Utter dross once again

I'd have sent the bus driver home and made them hitchhike back for that dismal effort



3



nolanfanips added 21:50 - Mar 16



First real shot on 71 minutes. For every pass forward there were two back. No quality and no desire.

The players are just not good enough. Massive clear out needed. 1



timleatham added 21:50 - Mar 16



What a poor performance. Second to every ball / tackle, virtually no shots on goal until the last minute, could hardly put three passes together. Nobody had a good game. Totally outplayed. Utter garbage. What more can I say!!! 0



delias_cheesy_flaps added 22:00 - Mar 16



Call yourselves professional footballers...no passion, no quality, no defence, no goalkeeper, no attacking threat....pathetic bunch of to55er5 0



trncbluearmy added 22:01 - Mar 16



Sir Bob would struggle with this lot.

We seem to have a bunch of players that cannot pass, have no pace or energy, limited skill and could not give a toss



Complete clear out needed 1



Robert_Garrett added 22:03 - Mar 16



ooops! 0



brushhand added 22:03 - Mar 16



started poorly, got worse and then went downhill from that. absolute garbage.

some of you should be ashamed to look in the mirror. your stealing a living. 0



Bert added 22:04 - Mar 16



The ref gets top vote again ! 0



PositivelyPortman added 22:11 - Mar 16



Lacking in every department. That’s top 2 out of the window, so now we can concentrate on missing out on qualifying for the playoffs.

I reckon they’ve decided that they don’t like Cook, and want another manager brought in to try out.

One shakey/lucky step forward, 3 steps back. 0



