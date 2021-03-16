Quantcast
Fleetwood Town 2 v 0 Ipswich Town
SkyBet League One
Tuesday, 16th March 2021 Kick-off 19:45

Alex Cairns
James Hill
Callum Connolly
Harrison Holgate
Wes Burns
Daniel Batty
Jordan Rossiter
Sam Finley
Danny Andrew
Gerard Garner
Kyle Vassell
Josh Morris
Harvey Saunders
Harrison Biggins
Tomas Holy
Luke Chambers
Aristote Nsiala
James Wilson
Myles Kenlock
Cole Skuse
Andre Dozzell
Gwion Edwards
Troy Parrott
Alan Judge
Kayden Jackson
Stephen Ward
Jack Lankester
Teddy Bishop
Aaron Drinan
Josh Harrop

Your Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town Match Reports

Nthsuffolkblue added 21:47 - Mar 16

Outmuscled and outfought in every department on a horrible pitch. Simply second best to a well organised and hard working side.
3


Buryblue78 added 21:48 - Mar 16

Utter dross once again
I'd have sent the bus driver home and made them hitchhike back for that dismal effort

3


nolanfanips added 21:50 - Mar 16

First real shot on 71 minutes. For every pass forward there were two back. No quality and no desire.
The players are just not good enough. Massive clear out needed.
1


timleatham added 21:50 - Mar 16

What a poor performance. Second to every ball / tackle, virtually no shots on goal until the last minute, could hardly put three passes together. Nobody had a good game. Totally outplayed. Utter garbage. What more can I say!!!
0


delias_cheesy_flaps added 22:00 - Mar 16

Call yourselves professional footballers...no passion, no quality, no defence, no goalkeeper, no attacking threat....pathetic bunch of to55er5
0


trncbluearmy added 22:01 - Mar 16

Sir Bob would struggle with this lot.
We seem to have a bunch of players that cannot pass, have no pace or energy, limited skill and could not give a toss

Complete clear out needed
1


Robert_Garrett added 22:03 - Mar 16

ooops!
0


brushhand added 22:03 - Mar 16

started poorly, got worse and then went downhill from that. absolute garbage.
some of you should be ashamed to look in the mirror. your stealing a living.
0


Bert added 22:04 - Mar 16

The ref gets top vote again !
0


PositivelyPortman added 22:11 - Mar 16

Lacking in every department. That’s top 2 out of the window, so now we can concentrate on missing out on qualifying for the playoffs.
I reckon they’ve decided that they don’t like Cook, and want another manager brought in to try out.
One shakey/lucky step forward, 3 steps back.
0


