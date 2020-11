Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Tomas Holy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Chambers ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aristote Nsiala ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Mark McGuinness ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Stephen Ward ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Teddy Bishop ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brett McGavin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jon Nolan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Alan Judge ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Kayden Jackson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Freddie Sears ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jack Lankester ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Keanan Bennetts ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Emyr Huws ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Harry Burgoyne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ro-Shaun Williams ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ethan Ebanks-Landell ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Aaron Pierre ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matthew Millar ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Oliver Norburn ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 David Edwards ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Charlie Daniels ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Shaun Whalley ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Marc Pugh ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Shilow Tracey ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joshua Vela ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brad Walker ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Ryan Barnett ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Daniel Udoh

Your Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town Match Reports Super_Cooper added 17:12 - Nov 21



Poor game. Poor performance. Great result!

Got to be 100% better against Hull on Tuesday night though. 3



Stourbridgeblue added 17:23 - Nov 21



Lucky, lucky, lucky! Hope there's some left for the rest of the season.

1



broseleyblue added 17:37 - Nov 21



Such a poor game. Such a poor Town performance. Despite trying to be positive about PL it really is difficult and I’m close to joining the “outers”.BUT how can 17 fouls only lead to one Shrews yellow card? How did Marc Pugh get away with treading on Bishop’s heel with no card? On the other hand Shrews should have had at least one other penalty..Really worried who’ll be fit for Tuesday let alone the next two matches.

WHAT A MISERABLE SATURDAY! 0



Bert added 17:46 - Nov 21



For a change the ref outscored all players ! 3



timleatham added 18:15 - Nov 21



Mightily relieved to get the win in the last minute however we played really poorly. Clearly the two week break did nothing to help the fluidity of the team. Really odd team selection again with Wolfenden and Lancaster on the bench instead of Judge and Nsiala. We really missed Edwards and also someone up front who can win the ball!



McGavin had a great first half and an iffy second half. He took most of the corners and free kicks and most were poor. Bishop looked good again with some great forward runs and I hope to god that his injury is minor. Thought Norwood and Bennetts looked threatening and if both fully fit should start on Tuesday. Really hard to decide on my man of the match and would say that due to the impact he had Bennetts gets it just from McGavin. We will need to be 100% better to win on Tuesday.









