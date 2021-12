Voting is OPEN. Click here to submit your votes. Vaclav Hladky ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Janoi Donacien ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 George Edmundson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Luke Woolfenden ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Wes Burns ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Lee Evans ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Samy Morsy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Matt Penney ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sone Aluko ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 James Norwood ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Macauley Bonne ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Pigott ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Conor Chaplin ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tom Carroll ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 David Stockdale ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anthony Stewart ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Christian Forino Joseph ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Joe Jacobson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Curtis Thompson ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jason McCarthy ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 David Wheeler ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Garath McCleary ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Jordan Obita ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brandon Hanlan ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sam Vokes ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Anis Mehmeti ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Adebayo Akinfenwa ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Josh Scowen

Referee ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Match Rating ? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10



Your Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers Match Reports TractorFrog added 22:01 - Dec 29



Every Ipswich player did well, but MOTM was Sam Morsy. 2



timleatham added 22:06 - Dec 29



Ground out a great win against a really awkward team. Lots of good performances however thought Morsey and Edmundson were the best. Evans long pass to Norwood in the second half was top class. We created the better chances and should have scored a second to avoid squeaky bum time at the end! 0



chopra777 added 22:56 - Dec 29



New manager tonight. We have a new confidence and a new approach to games and this showed with midfield playing a more forward game and the centre backs surging forward when they could. The defence generally held their ground against the chair boys. Our forwards got the right positions but failed to total control. Norwood,s goal was fortunate and we will take that. Tonight we controlled the game with our terms and that was encouraging. Tonight we did not crumble good job. 0



DerryfromBury added 22:57 - Dec 29



Good start for the new man. Lets go again on Saturday and get some scores on the doors. 0



legoman added 23:07 - Dec 29



Good fighting qualities and a good basis for the manager to build upon. 0